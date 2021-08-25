The efficacy of the COVID vaccine declines amid a surge in delta variants, CDC studies show





According to the latest CDC study, the effectiveness of the vaccine, which was 91% before the delta variant prevailed, has dropped to 66%.

A second CDC study showed that unvaccinated people in Los Angeles were 29 times more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated people.

What should vaccinated people do? “They need to be masked, they need to do everything they can. Let me believe there was no vaccine,” one expert told USA Today. Vaccine immunity to COVID-19 may decline over time due to the nationwide surge in highly contagious delta mutants, according to a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A study published on Tuesday showed the effectiveness of the vaccine Decreased among fully vaccinated health care workers From the time the delta mutant became widespread, experts said this could be due to the reduced effectiveness of the vaccine over time, due to the higher infectivity of the delta mutant or other factors. rice field. The CDC also “interpreted carefully” this trend, as the reduced vaccine efficacy may be due to “the number of weeks of observation is limited and the estimation is less accurate due to less infection in the participants.” Said you need to. NS Second study Approximately one-quarter of the May-July COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles were groundbreaking cases, but we found that vaccinated people were hospitalized significantly less. Unvaccinated people were 29 times more likely to be hospitalized and about 5 times more likely to get infected than vaccinated people. Dr. Eric Topol, a professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research Institute and vice president of research, has shown the importance of complete vaccination, as the benefits of vaccination have not diminished in recent waves when it comes to hospitalization. increase. , Telled USA Today. “When we put these two studies together, we see all the other things reported … a consistent reduction in protection with fully vaccinated people,” he said. “But hospitalizations are really significantly protected, so despite the breakthrough infection, there are still benefits of vaccination.” “We need to be more vigilant”:Studies show that babies and toddlers are more likely to get the coronavirus than teens Let’s start mandate:FDA approves first COVID-19 vaccine The study begins with the FDA fully approving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, shortly after the FDA and CDC recommend a third vaccination for people at risk to the immune system. According to the White House, booster shots are expected to be available to fully vaccinated Americans who received a second vaccination at least eight months before September 20th. It’s too long to wait, Topol said. Based on the study, Topol said that immunity began to weaken at about 5 or 6 months, making vaccinated people more vulnerable to infection. “If you wait up to eight months, you’ll be vulnerable for a couple of months while the Delta circulates. Unless you live in a cave, whatever you do in your life, your exposure will increase.” Mr. Topol said. Surveys of healthcare workers and other frontline workers were conducted in eight locations in six states from December to August 14, 2020. 66%. He does not believe that the decline in efficacy is solely due to weakened immunity over time, but said it has many implications for the infectivity of delta mutants. Other factors, such as loose mitigation measures (masking and mitigation of distance), may contribute, but are difficult to quantify. No, the vaccine doesn’t make you a “superman”:Breakthrough cases of COVID-19 are increasing among delta mutations. “These interim findings suggest a modest reduction in the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine in infection prevention, but a persistent two-thirds reduction in the risk of infection is the continuation of COVID-19 vaccination. Emphasizes the importance and benefits of the vaccine, “says the CDC. According to Topol, the study emphasizes not only the need to vaccinate everyone, but also the need to protect those who have been vaccinated. The delta wave will eventually pass, but even those who are fully vaccinated need to be “alert”, he said. “We don’t fully communicate that vaccinated people aren’t as protected as they think. They need to be masked, they need to do everything they can. Let me believe that there was no vaccine, “he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/08/24/covid-vaccine-efficacy-delta-variant-cdc-study-los-angeles/5578703001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos