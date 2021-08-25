Monoclonal antibody therapy demands a surge as COVID cases increase

For most of this year, the drug that President Donald Trump allowed a quick recovery from COVID-19 was not used on government shelves.

For example, during the typical week of June, these monoclonal antibodies were given to only 10 people throughout the Houston metropolitan area.

But now the demand is skyrocketing.

This week, approximately 1,200 patients in the Houston area will receive REGN-COV2, a monoclonal antibody produced by Regeneron, a pharmaceutical company in Tarrytown, NY.

Dr. Howard van, who has led the Houston Methodist Hospital’s monoclonal antibody efforts, said:

Nationwide, Regeneron, which delivered less than 25,000 doses per week in mid-July, shipped more than 150,000 doses.

Also, demand for sotrobimab, another monoclonal antibody licensed for use against COVID-19, surged nearly 300% last month.

According to Huang, the additional push is likely to result from a surge in COVID-19 cases, increased public awareness of the drug, and the successful experience of physicians in the early stages of the pandemic.

“The biggest change is the delta variants and surges in infection rates across the country,” said Regeneron spokesman Alexandra Bowie.

Still, more people can benefit from them, Presidential adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said at a White House press conference on Tuesday.