COVID booster shots from J & J increase antibodies 9x: Update

► Georgia called over 100 National Guards on Tuesday to help the hospital overwhelm the COVID-19 case. Kentucky also called on the army on Monday for a surge.

► ►New York Governor Kathy Hokul After taking office as governor on Tuesday, she said that requiring teachers and staff from kindergarten to high school for vaccinations or weekly tests and requiring masks within the school would be one of her first actions.

► More than 1,000 participants at the Latitude Festival, a British music festival, tested positive for COVID-19. BBC reported..

► China has warned residents of at least 12 cities that they may be punished for rejecting the COVID-19 vaccine if it leads to an outbreak later. The New York Times reported..

► ►Health officials warn people After several hospitalizations, do not use the animal anthelmintic drug ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19.

📈 Today’s numbers: America According to the report, about 38 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 630,000 deaths have been recorded. Johns Hopkins University data. Global total: more than 213 million cases and 4.45 million deaths. Over 171 million Americans (51.6% of the population) are fully vaccinated. According to the CDC..

COVID-19 Vaccine for Toddlers: When Will It Come? And what about the status of clinical trials? This is what you need to know.

For most of this year, the drug that President Donald Trump allowed a quick recovery from COVID-19 was not used on government shelves. But now the demand is skyrocketing..

Regeneron, a manufacturer of monoclonal antibodies in Tarrytown, NY, has shipped more than 150,000 REGN-COV2s nationwide this week. In mid-July, it delivered less than 25,000 doses per week.

Demand for sotrobimab, another monoclonal antibody licensed for use against COVID-19, surged nearly 300% last month.

Dr. Howard van, who has led the Houston Methodist Hospital’s monoclonal antibody efforts, may have come from a surge in COVID-19 cases, increased public awareness of drugs, and the successful experience of physicians in the early stages of the pandemic. Said it was expensive.

Shortly before noon on Friday, Jacquelyn Graham-Townes leaned on a white casket containing another person who was supposed to take care of her because of the coronavirus.