How exercise helps keep our memory clear

NS Intriguing new research It shows how exercise enhances brain health. Although the study was conducted in mice, hormones produced by muscles during exercise invade the brain, enhancing the health and function of neurons, with the thinking of both healthy animals and rodent Alzheimer’s disease animals. I found that I could improve my memory. Previous studies have shown that people produce the same hormones during exercise, and together findings suggest that migration may alter the trajectory of memory loss in aging and dementia. ..

There is already plenty of evidence that exercise is good for your brain.Studies in both humans and animals show that movement Promotes the creation of new neurons Located in the memory center of the brain, it helps those new cells survive, mature and integrate into the brain’s neural networks. There they can help thinking and memory.Large-scale epidemiological studies also include active people Much less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease and dementia other than those who rarely exercise.

But how do workouts affect the inner workings of our brain at the molecular level? Scientists speculate that exercise may directly alter the biochemical environment in the brain without muscles. Alternatively, muscles and other tissues can release substances during physical activity, which can move to the brain and initiate processes there, leading to subsequent improvements in brain health. But in that case, the substance must be able to cross the protective, almost impervious blood-brain barrier that separates our brain from other bodies.

These intertwined issues were of particular interest ten years ago for a large group of scientists at Harvard Medical School and other institutions. In 2012, some of these researchers led by Bruce M. Spiegelmann, Stanley J. Korsmeier, Dana Faber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School Cell Biology and Medicine Professor Identify previously unknown hormones It is produced in rodents and people’s muscles during exercise and released into the bloodstream. They named the new hormone Irison after the Greek messenger god Iris.