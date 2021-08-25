Health
How exercise helps keep our memory clear
NS Intriguing new research It shows how exercise enhances brain health. Although the study was conducted in mice, hormones produced by muscles during exercise invade the brain, enhancing the health and function of neurons, with the thinking of both healthy animals and rodent Alzheimer’s disease animals. I found that I could improve my memory. Previous studies have shown that people produce the same hormones during exercise, and together findings suggest that migration may alter the trajectory of memory loss in aging and dementia. ..
There is already plenty of evidence that exercise is good for your brain.Studies in both humans and animals show that movement Promotes the creation of new neurons Located in the memory center of the brain, it helps those new cells survive, mature and integrate into the brain’s neural networks. There they can help thinking and memory.Large-scale epidemiological studies also include active people Much less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease and dementia other than those who rarely exercise.
But how do workouts affect the inner workings of our brain at the molecular level? Scientists speculate that exercise may directly alter the biochemical environment in the brain without muscles. Alternatively, muscles and other tissues can release substances during physical activity, which can move to the brain and initiate processes there, leading to subsequent improvements in brain health. But in that case, the substance must be able to cross the protective, almost impervious blood-brain barrier that separates our brain from other bodies.
These intertwined issues were of particular interest ten years ago for a large group of scientists at Harvard Medical School and other institutions. In 2012, some of these researchers led by Bruce M. Spiegelmann, Stanley J. Korsmeier, Dana Faber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School Cell Biology and Medicine Professor Identify previously unknown hormones It is produced in rodents and people’s muscles during exercise and released into the bloodstream. They named the new hormone Irison after the Greek messenger god Iris.
Tracking the flight of irisine in the blood revealed that it often resides in adipose tissue and is sucked up by adipocytes, causing a cascade of biochemical reactions that contribute to turning normal white fat into brown. rice field. Brown fat is much more metabolically active than the much more common white type. It burns a lot of calories. Therefore, irisine helps boost our metabolism by helping to produce brown fat.
However, Dr. Spiegelmann and his colleagues suspected that irisine might also affect brain health. NS 2019 research by other researchers After exercise, it was shown that irisine is produced in the mouse brain. In that early study, hormones were also detected in most of the human brain donated to large brain banks. However, this does not apply if the donor died of Alzheimer’s disease. In Alzheimer’s disease, the brain is virtually free of irisine.
The study strongly suggested that irisine reduces the risk of dementia. And in a new study published last week at Nature Metabolism, Dr. Spiegelman and his collaborators set out to quantify the method.
They started by breeding mice that were congenitally unable to produce irisine, and then allowed them and other normal adult mice to run on wheels for several days. This form of exercise usually improves subsequent performance in rodent tests of memory and learning performed among normal runners. However, animals that were unable to make irisine showed little improvement in cognition, and researchers urged them to conclude that irisine is important for thinking-enhancing exercise.
They then looked more closely at the interior of the brains of running mice, with and without the ability to make irisine. All contained more neonatal neurons than the sedentary mouse brain. But in animals without irisine, those new brain cells looked strange. They had synapses, junctions where brain cells send and receive signals, and dendrites, sneaky tendrils that allow neurons to connect to neural communication systems. Researchers have concluded that these newly formed neurons will not easily integrate into the existing network of the brain.
However, when scientists used chemicals to raise blood levels of irisine in animals that they couldn’t make themselves, their brain conditions changed significantly. Young mice, older animals, and even animals with advanced cases of rodents Alzheimer’s disease have begun to perform better on their memory and learning abilities tests. Researchers have also found signs of reduced inflammation in the brains of animals with dementia because neuroinflammation is t.To accelerate the progression of memory loss..
Importantly, they also confirmed that irisine flows into and crosses the blood-brain barrier. After researchers injected the hormone into the bloodstream of genetically modified mice, their brains were unable to produce it, but it appeared in their brains.
Overall, these new experiments strongly suggest that irisine is an important “link between movement and cognition,” Dr. Spiegelmann said.
It may also be developed as a drug someday. He and his collaborators, including Christian D. Lan, an assistant professor at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School and senior author of the new study, ultimately asked if the drug version of irisine slows cognitive decline. He also said he wanted to test if it could be raised. Thinking skills of people with Alzheimer’s disease.
However, this is a mouse study, and much more work needs to be done to see if our brain responds to irisine like rodents. It is also unclear how many types of exercise may best amplify our irisine levels. But even now, Dr. Warnn says the study reinforces the idea that exercise can be “one of the most important regulators of brain health.”
