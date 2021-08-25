West Nile virus detected in Mahoning County





Austintown, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Public Health Service announced Wednesday that the West Nile virus was detected in the county. The virus was found in a mosquito trapped in a surveillance trap. MCPH does not say where the trap is. However, Austintown Local School said it was informed that a mosquito trap near the campus had been tested positive for the virus. The school district treats the regulating pond on campus as a precautionary measure and does not allow students to use the wetlands for educational purposes this fall. “We are taking a proactive approach to address this issue. In addition to the precautionary measures taken by the Mahoning County Public Health Service, the area on the premises to control existing adults on the premises. We are working with an insect control company that will cloud the area, “said David Cappuzzello. To date, no human cases of the virus have been reported in Mahoning County, health officials said.

Doctors are advised to catch up with childhood vaccines at the beginning of the school year

Cases are usually reported annually throughout northeastern Ohio, as the virus spreads from late summer to early autumn. Here are some tips for avoiding exposure: Wear long trousers, long-sleeved shirts, shoes, and socks if the mosquitoes are outdoors from dusk to dawn, when they are most active.

Bright colors are not the most attractive to mosquitoes

Use insect repellent and follow the instructions on the label Tips for eliminating mosquito breeding grounds near your home: Remove water retention containers such as tin cans and unused flowerpots

Eliminate accumulated water

Make sure all gutters are properly drained and clean

When the child is not in use, empty the children’s water play pool and set it aside The three most common mosquito-borne diseases that occur locally are La Crosse encephalitis, St. Louis encephalitis, and West Nile virus. Early symptoms of mosquito-borne disease include nausea, fever, vomiting, and headache. More serious cases include drowsiness, stiff shoulders, disorientation, tremors, and possibly seizures. If you have any of these symptoms and have a recent history of mosquito bites, contact your doctor.

