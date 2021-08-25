“You are not a cow,” and the FDA says this veterinary drug should not be used to prevent COVID-19.





For some reason, animals seem to be interested in using drugs to treat or prevent. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection. The problem is that ivermectin for animals is not safe for humans. U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently posted twitter -“You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously. Stop.” On that website, the FDA “There seems to be growing interest in a drug called ivermectin for treating humans with COVID-19. Ivermectin is commonly used in the United States to treat or prevent animal parasites. The FDA has received multiple reports of hospitalized patients in need of medical assistance after self-treatment with ivermectin in horses. “ The FDA agreed that we would appear to live with COVID-19, saying that “sometimes it looks forever,” and “some consumers have been approved or approved by the Food and Drug Administration.” It’s probably not surprising to see unconventional treatments that aren’t. Management (FDA). “ I understand, but it’s probably unwise. The FDA has stated that ivermectin has not been approved to treat or prevent human COVID-19. It is used in “very specific doses” to treat parasites, head lice, and skin conditions. In animals, it is used to prevent filariasis and other internal and external parasites. “Never use veterinary drugs. Ivermectin preparations for animals are very different from those approved for humans,” the FDA said. The FDA states that veterinary drugs “because they are used in large animals such as horses and cows, they are often in high concentrations, much heavier than us, and can weigh more than a ton.” increase. Such high doses can be very toxic to humans. “ The FDA stated that “some initial studies are underway,” but there are no data supporting the use of ivermectin in patients with COVID-19. “There’s a lot of misinformation around you, and you may have heard that it’s okay to take large doses of ivermectin. That’s wrong,” the FDA said. The FDA said it could interact with other drugs, even at the level of the drug for approved use. Overdose of Ibermectin can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, hypotension (hypotension), allergic reactions (itch and hives), dizziness, ataxia (balance problems), seizures, coma, and even death. .. The veterinary drug version also contains the Inactive ingredient. “Many Inactive ingredients in animal foods have not been evaluated for human use, or they are much higher than those used in people. In some cases, these non-active ingredients I don’t know how the active ingredient affects how ivermectin is absorbed by the human body. “ read more By the spring of 2022, the COVID pandemic will never end – Dr. Forch at the earliest.

