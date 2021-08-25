Husband pays homage to new mother who died in Covid-19

The husband of a woman who died of Covid-19 after giving birth to her daughter urged those who were uncertain about vaccination to get a jab.

According to Josh Willis, his wife Samantha, who died last week after giving birth to her baby Evigrace, initially showed mild symptoms but later began to experience severe shortness of breath.

After her oxygen levels were checked by her GP, she was admitted to the hospital where she gave birth and later died at Altnagelvin Hospital in Delhi, despite initially responding well to treatment.

At the beginning of August, the couple’s 4-year-old daughter, Lilianna, tested twice negative for the virus. However, Josh and Samantha tested positive.

“I was double vaccinated and lost the taste and smell. When I’m hungry and trying to eat, it’s bad in itself. Everything tastes the same, but with a grand plan, the rest of my life Samantha is back. “

Willis talked with Philip Boucher-Hayes about today’s RTÉ and said he discovered Samantha was pregnant on December 26th.

At the time, there was advice that pregnant women should not be vaccinated, so Samantha meant that her job as a caregiver was eligible to be vaccinated, but she did not vaccinate. bottom.

The couple decided to be vaccinated when the baby was born because she was “very close to the end” and only eight weeks away from the deadline.

“Today is actually the due date for Evie grace,” he said.

Consent is required to load this rte-player contentUse rte-player to set cookies on your device to manage additional content from which you can collect data about your activity. Please review the details, agree and load the content.Manage preferences

read more:

The latest Covid-19 story

Daughters and Josh Willis outside the church in Delhi

In addition, he said they have already survived a year of pandemic and are “doing everything right” to stay safe.

Samantha finished his work in 28 weeks, he said, and his family didn’t meet many people and stayed at home to stay safe.

“We thought it wouldn’t make any difference, but it made the worst difference,” he said.

“When I was standing in the graveyard on Monday, I almost heard her telling me. That’s it. I can’t change anything. Go ahead and organize your kids.”

He said he was not allowed to visit Samantha while she was in the Covid Ward, but they were in constant contact.

He said he knew that Samantha had told his mother that he was afraid of dying at some point, but he didn’t know this.

Daughters Evie grace and Lillyanna will be held outside the church

Willis said he and Liliana were calling Samantha face-to-face when she delivered Evi Grace, and Lilianna was frequently talking to her mother during her hospital stay.

Josh took a four-year-old child to Delhi’s cathedral to light a candle for Samantha, and said they were on their way home when the hospital said he should enter.

He had to tell her, “The mummy is very ill and the doctor says she may die.”

“I have a lot of memories. I wish I had more memories. She was affectionate, compassionate, a good wife and a good mother.”

He didn’t think he needed to say that, he said, explaining how the color disappeared from his daughter’s face, and she asked, “Who would my mummy then be?” I did.

Josh hopes that his wife will listen to him and know how much they love her while she is in a medically induced coma, and he will give his wife as much as possible. I talked about how I talked about.

He said he would show photos and videos of their young daughters, Lilianna and Evigrace, their mother, and he wants Liliana to retain the memories she has about Samantha.

He said their older children, Holly and Shea, were devastated, but understood more and were backed by their friends and sports clubs.

Josh promised Samantha to do so and said he would continue to be positive.

“She was sending me a text message before returning to ICU and was really positive … so I keep that in mind and be positive.

“When I was standing in the graveyard on Monday, I almost heard her telling me.” That’s it. I can’t change anything. Go ahead and organize your kids. “

“She would probably say,’Put me here and forget me.’ I obviously don’t mean to, but it was someone like her.

“I have a lot of memories. I wish I had more memories. She was affectionate, compassionate, a good wife and a good mother. She loved her job. She prioritized everyone over herself. “