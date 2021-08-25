The state has registered 5,400 new COVID cases in Philadelphia County.56 new cases in the valley | Coronavirus

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced on Wednesday more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases across the state, including 5,477 in Philadelphia County.

Across the state, DOH authorities recorded 8,849 new cases.

Outside Philadelphia County, there were 3,372 new cases across the other 66 counties. At least 100 new cases occurred in 11 counties, with Allegheny 318, Montgomery 275 and Lancaster 207. Cameron County, which had a total of 330 cases since the pandemic began, was the only county that did not record new cases on Tuesday.

In the valley, there were 56 new cases, including 30 in Northumberland County, 14 in Union County, and 6 in both Montur and Snyder County. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a high community infection rate (more than 100 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the past week) in the latest 7-day window measured in both Northumberland and Snyder counties. ) Is being seen. The growth rate of Montour and Union is quite high, 50-99 per 100,000.

There were 33 coronavirus-related deaths across the state, the highest number of deaths in more than two months. The first new death has been registered in Snyder County since June 28th.

Pennsylvania has received more than 12 million COVID-19 vaccines and 82,573 Valley residents have been fully vaccinated.

hospitalization

As of noon Wednesday, 1,617 patients were admitted to a Pennsylvania hospital with COVID-19 symptoms, an increase of 83 from Tuesday’s report. The number of residents of hospitals in Pennsylvania with COVID symptoms has increased by more than 480 in the past week.

Of the hospitalized patients, 462 were being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), an increase of 35 from Tuesday. The number of patients using ventilators was 207, an increase of 12 people.

Of the 55 patients in the Valley medical facility (up 5 from Tuesday), 17 in Danville’s Gaisinger intensive care unit, 6 in the Evangelical Community Hospital, and 3 in Gaisinger Shamokin. I was there.

Geisinger’s Danville location also treats four patients on ventilator, and Union County has one patient on ventilator.

There are 36 patients on Gaisinger’s main campus in Danville, 12 in Evangelical (up 5 from Tuesday), and 7 in Gaisinger Shamokin.

Nursing home

The Valley Nursing Home has had 2,223 cases in four counties since the pandemic occurred in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only cumulative totals 16 months ago. There were no new cases or deaths added to the local data released Wednesday.

According to the latest state data, Montour County had 309 resident cases and 74 staff cases. Forty-nine residents have died of complications from the new coronavirus.

In Northumberland County, 1,063 residents and 271 staff have been positive and 222 have died since March last year.

In Snyder County, 141 residents and 37 staff were positive on the test. The state reports that 22 residents have died in long-term care facilities.

There were cases of 270 residents and 58 staff in Union County. Forty-three inhabitants have died.

prison

State Correctional Bureau reports that there were 38 cases among state prison officials, an increase of two from Tuesday. There were 37 inmates, including 20 at SCI-Smithfield. There are no staff or prison cases in SCI-Coal Township.

According to the Prison Office (BOP), there were no inmates or staff cases at Allenwood’s three federal prison facilities. There is one prisoner case left in the USP-Lewisberg. At USP Allenwood, 426 employees and 1,626 prisoners have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 19 prisoners from the previous day. At USP Lewisberg, 217 employees and 585 prisoners have been vaccinated.

Union County federal prisons have a level 2 operational level of BOP based on the facility’s COVID-19 medical isolation rate, the total percentage of a series of vaccinations completed by staff and prisoners, and the infection rate in each county. It was a moderate change). At each level, following the BOP pandemic guidance, you can make changes to infection control procedures or operations such as inmate programming and services to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19. BOP pandemic guidance is integrated following guidance and instructions from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices. There were only seven Level 2 prisons nationwide, with 91 at Level 3, the most restrictive. There are no Level 1 prisons as of Wednesday.

There were also active staff incidents at the Serin’s Grove Center and Danville Women’s and Boys Detention Center.

Both reports say there were less than 5 active cases. The State Department does not list that the exact total is less than 5.

There were no active cases at Danville State Hospital or the Men’s and Boys Detention Center in Montour County. On Friday, Danville’s North Central Secure Treatment Unit reported cases of less than five staff members at a male facility and none at a female facility. However, as of Saturday, there were cases of less than five staff members in the female unit and none in the male unit.