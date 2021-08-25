Global eradication of COVID-19 is more likely than polio, according to some public health experts





Global eradication of COVID-19 may be more feasible than polio, according to comparative scores of technical, socio-political and economic factors published in. BMJ Global Health. However, according to researchers, eradicating COVID-19 is far less feasible than eradicating smallpox. Eradication is made possible by public health measures, vaccination, and global interest created by the financial and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the authors, the main challenge is to achieve adequate vaccination coverage and respond quickly to mutants that may evade immunity. “Other challenges are achieving the high initial costs (for vaccination and improving health care systems) and the necessary international cooperation in the face of” vaccine nationalism “and government-mediated” anti-scientific aggression. ” Would, “the author said in a prepared statement. Investigators compared COVID-19 to smallpox and polio using a set of technical, sociopolitical, and economic factors that could help achieve eradication. We used a 3-point scoring system for each of the 17 variables considered. These factors include the availability of safe and effective vaccines, lifelong immunity, the impact of public health measures, effective government control of infection control messages, and the political and general political and social impacts of infection. Concerns, and general acceptance of infection control measures. .. The average score for the analysis was 2.7 for smallpox, 1.6 for COVID-19, and 1.5 for polio. Smallpox was declared eradicated in 1980, and two of the three poliovirus serotypes were also eradicated worldwide. “Our analysis is a preliminary effort with a variety of subjective factors, but seems to put the eradication potential of COVID-19 into the realm of potential, especially in terms of technical feasibility. The author writes in his research. Elimination of COVID-19 is defined as zero incidence of infections caused by a particular agent in a defined geographic area as a result of deliberate efforts and is headed by several jurisdictions in Asia. It has been achieved and maintained over a period of time. Pacific region. According to the author, this provides a proof of concept for the potential for global eradication. reference Global eradication of COVID-19 is probably feasible and more feasible than polio, according to public health experts. [news release].. EurekAlert; August 9, 2021. Accessed on August 10, 2021. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/924579

