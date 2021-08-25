Health
A surprising new study found that the number of people with high blood pressure has doubled in 30 years
The number of people with high blood pressure worldwide has almost doubled in the last three decades, and nearly half were unaware that they were in that condition.
NS New research The number of people aged 30-79 with high blood pressure, conducted by researchers at Imperial College London and scientists at the World Health Organization, increased from 650 million to 1.28 billion between 1990 and 2019. I understand.
Published at Lancet on Tuesday, the study analyzed blood pressure measurements and treatment data for more than 100 million people in 184 countries. High blood pressure, or high blood pressure, Will be diagnosed When the top number of readings reaches 140 and the bottom number of two separate readings on different days reaches 90.
Studies show that nearly 580 million people are unaware of their condition and about 720 million have not been treated with drugs designed to lower blood pressure. This condition can cause serious damage to vital organs and is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. According to the World Health Organization..
“It’s been about half a century since we started treating hypertension, which is easy to diagnose and treat with low-cost drugs, but it’s public health that so many hypertension patients around the world haven’t been treated yet. Majid Ezati, a senior author of the study and a professor of global environmental hygiene at the Department of Public Health at Imperial College London, said in a release.
Researchers also concluded that the study highlights concerns about medical equity given the disparities between wealthy countries and certain low-income areas. Researchers, on the other hand, point out that the overall case rate has changed little, but the burden has shifted to low-income countries.
“Since 1990, treatment and control rates for hypertension have improved in most countries, but little has changed in many of sub-Saharan Africa and the Pacific Islands. Imperial College London Public Health, which led the analysis. Bin Zhou, an undergraduate researcher, said in a presentation.
