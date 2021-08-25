Peel off the area to disclose the location of the event that is believed to be responsible for multiple COVID-19 cases





Toronto-Peel Public Health will begin announcing the location of large-scale events believed to be responsible for multiple COVID-19 cases amid the recent increase in infectious diseases dating back to social gatherings. Dr. Lawrence Law, a medical officer at Peel, made a presentation at a briefing at the Brampton City Hall on Wednesday morning. Starting this week, Peel Public Health will disclose the location of an event attended by more than 100 people who may have reasonably contracted two or more cases of COVID-19. He also said that within 24 hours of the declaration of the outbreak, a complete list of event attendees should be provided to Peel Public Health to support contract tracking efforts. Loh said the new policy addresses “a significant increase in large-scale COVID exposure at social gatherings such as weddings, funerals, sporting events and other organized events.” About 16% of COVID-19 cases in Peel last week date back to social gatherings. “This is to mitigate the risk to the general public by promptly advising contacts,” Loh said of the new policy. Positive rate exceeds 4 per percent of Brampton The number of cases of COVID-19 has increased across Ontario during the fourth wave of a delta-led pandemic, but the increase in infections is particularly pronounced in Brampton, with Law having a 4.1% positive test rate last week. Said it was. Cent. This is compared to a 7-day average of 2.7% test positives across Ontario. Brampton’s high vaccination rates have so far restricted hospitalizations, but “hospitalizations are increasing again,” Law said. So he said he once again advised residents to take precautions when they were in public, even if they were vaccinated. “In certain cases, we know that vaccinated individuals can inherit the infection. That is, the vaccine alone is not enough, and when the infection begins to increase again, contact again if possible. You need to limit and mitigate the risk according to precautions such as masking and distance. Do tests, stay home in case of illness, and if possible, effectively reconnect for work and play. “I will.” “We know that many people are fed up with all these precautions, especially if we do the right thing and get the vaccine twice, but in reality 250,000 inhabitants are still the first. I have not been vaccinated. “

