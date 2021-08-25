Maine COVID hospitalization doubled in two weeks and delta variants surged

Augusta, Maine — Number of hospitalized people Maine COVID-19 It has doubled in the last two weeks as the delta variant of the virus is causing a wave of new cases.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, said in a press conference aired Tuesday that 117 people were hospitalized with COVID from 57 two weeks ago.

Of the 117 people currently hospitalized, 59 were in the intensive care unit and 26 were on ventilators, Shah said.

“There are more COVID-19-infected people in the ICU than those who were hospitalized throughout Maine just two weeks ago,” he said. “And in the same two weeks, the number of people using Maine ventilators has more than doubled.”

As of Monday, eight COVIDs were admitted to Southern Maine Healthcare in Biddeford, two of whom were admitted to the ICU, according to a spokesperson for each organization.

A similar trend is occurring in New Hampshire, with 125 confirmed COVID hospitalizations as of Monday, up from 47 about two weeks ago. Data provided by the state..

New Hampshire Hospital Association President Steve Arnen Told WMUR Trend lines are awkward.

“We must do everything we can to prevent the hospital system from being seen in other parts of the country, which is literally overwhelming,” Ahnen encourages people to be vaccinated. I did.