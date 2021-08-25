A “disaster” looms when North Dakota’s COVID infection reaches the levels seen a year ago – Twin Cities

Fargo — The number of active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota is comparable to that of an infectious disease a year ago — a precursor to a fall that threatened hospital runaway and caused the world’s worst mortality for a period of time.

North Dakota reported 1,688 active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, August 24th. A year ago, on August 24, 2020, the state reported 1,541 cases.

However, COVID-19 testing has dropped significantly from last year, with positive testing rates up to 5.9% in the last two weeks, much higher than 3.3% on the same day last year. Kirby Kluger, director of the North Dakota Department of Health, said finding more infections with fewer tests indicates that the coronavirus is spreading at a faster pace than last year.

“We are heading for an absolute disaster this fall,” said Dr. Stephen McDonough, a former Bismarck pediatrician and former state health official.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the major differences between now and a year ago is that 49.2% of people over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated with COVID-19. In addition, doctors have extensive experience in treating COVID-19 and can use treatments such as monoclonal antibodies.

However, vaccination rates are much lower in children and younger adults than in older adults, and children under the age of 12 are not eligible for vaccination, making these age groups more vulnerable to infection. Become.

“This time we’ll be young people and children,” McDonough said, compared to older people, who accounted for most hospitalizations and deaths before the vaccine became available.

According to state immunity coordinator Molly Howell, about 2% of children who test positive for COVID-19 require hospitalization, and epidemiologists say most of the unvaccinated or previously uninfected children. He states that he expects to get sick by the end of the year.

“If you take 2% of that number, it’s a lot of kids,” Howell said. “The risk is that the hospital is overwhelmed.”

“This virus will go that way.”

McDonough is fed up with déjà vu.

“I’m here again,” he said. “It’s just a daunting task. Again a massive COVID denial.”

More than half of new COVID-19 cases under the age of 50, including more than 60% of new cases reported on Monday, August 23, said Kirby Kluger, director of infectious diseases at the North Dakota Department of Health. Said that.

It should be noted that young people are not immune to COVID-19 and can develop chronic “long COVID” symptoms such as fatigue, memory loss, “brain fog” and dyspnea.

“I’m worried,” said Dr. Abish Nagpal, chief infectious disease expert at Sanford Health in Fargo. “I think I’m feeling sick despite having a pretty good vaccine this year.”

Given current trends and the current prevalence of highly infectious delta variants of the coronavirus, North Dakota could experience another wave of large cases similar to last year’s state. Said.

“The Delta variant has changed everything,” McDonough said. “It’s as contagious as chickenpox.”

Kluger said he didn’t have a crystal ball, but as he did in the last two months in the southern United States, which is also under-vaccinated, “the cases of great concern can grow very rapidly. There is. “

“I see Louisiana, I see Florida, I know I don’t want to be there, but I don’t think I can dismiss it,” Kruger said.

“What happened in the southern states last summer came to us,” McDonough said.

However, since most older people are vaccinated, hospitalizations and deaths during this wave are likely to be lower than last year, Kruger, McDonough and Nagpal agreed.

Schools are expected to have to deal with outbreaks of infectious diseases, according to Nagpal and McDonough.

According to Nagpal and McDonough, the fact that COVID-19 cases are on par with those one year ago and are on the rise is less compliant with precautionary measures such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance. Reflects.

“This virus will go that way,” McDonough said. “If you don’t take action now, you’ll have children in the hospital, some with ventilators, and some will die.”

Ideal conditions to spread

Governor Doug Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatsuki said the state’s chief executive officer is proactive in issuing a new COVID-19 state of emergency that will allow him to issue a wide range of executive orders and suspend state law. He said he was not considering it. A Republican-owned parliament, which has supported a hands-off approach from the government during a pandemic, created a new law earlier this year that gives lawmakers greater capacity to revoke a state of emergency declared by Bergham.

Nowatzki said the Governor sees widespread vaccination as the only best answer to the state’s COVID-19 problem.

“We saw the same surge as last year and we know where it ended,” says Nowatzki. “There is a way to avoid it through a vaccine.”

North Dakota legislators have also passed legislation banning state-wide masking orders imposed by executive branches, but legislators can.

Fargo was the first city to have a Maskman date last October, followed soon by other cities. By the time North Dakota imposed state mandates last November, more than half of the state’s population lived in mandate cities.

“It was Maskman Date that saved us,” McDonough said, but added that such requirements are not currently widely enforced.

“People are tired of it and tired of it,” Nagpal said, citing resistance to the use of masks and other precautions. “I got it all. I’m not the fault of anyone.”

However, about half of the population is unvaccinated and does not wear a mask, making the virus ideal for spreading.

To reduce hospital pressure, healthcare providers can treat high-risk patients with monoclonal antibodies, and Sanford is working to make them available in nursing homes, according to Nagpal.

According to McDonough, pediatricians are concerned that the surge in hospitalizations for children with COVID-19 could lead to non-pediatric treatment of children.

Hospitals are already boosting their capabilities. As of Tuesday, a North Dakota hospital was treating 58 patients with COVID-19, but there was a shortage of beds available to staff. According to figures compiled for the state, Fargo has a bed with nine staff in Sanford on Tuesday and seven staff in Essentia.

According to Nagpal and McDonough, the real challenge begins in the fall when students return to school and the cold keeps people more indoors.

“What if we go indoors, the school opens and the university comes back?” McDonough asked.