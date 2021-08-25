Wildfire smoke may contribute to preterm birth





New studies have found that wildfire smoke exposure can be associated with thousands of preterm births. In a treatise Published in Environmental Research this monthA team of researchers at Stanford University found that between 2007 and 2012 there were nearly 7,000 preterm births associated with wildfire smoke exposure, nearly 4% of all preterm births of those years. I estimated. “Although we knew that air pollution increased the risk of preterm birth, this new study could be different from other sources of air pollution and is becoming a climate change problem. Wildfire smoke-related pollutants. It highlights the importance of. ” Laluxing, an environmental health scientist at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health who was not involved in the study.

Wildfire smoke contains high levels of the smallest and most dangerous types of soot. Exposure to these particles, known as PM 2.5, is thought to cause inflammation in the body, strain the immune system, reduce blood flow to organs, including the placenta, and cause contractions and delivery.

Preterm birth, or childbirth that occurs between the 20th and 36th weeks of gestation, is associated with a variety of developmental delays, respiratory, visual, and hearing problems and can contribute to chronic illness until adulthood. .. They account for 10% of all births in the United States and are one of the leading causes of infant mortality. Researchers have found that weekly exposure is associated with a 3% increased risk of preterm birth. In 2008, the worst smoke year of the study period, researchers found that wildfire smoke exposure was associated with more than 6% of all preterm births in California. Since then, wildfires have intensified. “2020 was about 2.5 times worse than 2008, and four of the last five years were worse than 2008,” said Sam Heft-Neal, a food security and environmental researcher at Stanford University. Said. Lead author of the study. The findings are based on an established link between air pollution and adverse effects on fetal health.

To reach a conclusion, researchers used satellite data from the smoke eruption to identify the location and date of the wildfire. They combined those measurements with ground-level PM2.5 data and California birth records. In some parts of the western United States, wildfire smoke can contribute up to half PM2.5. It is currently unknown whether wildfire smoke is more toxic or less toxic than diesel combustion or particulate matter from power plants. Lupabas, head of air and climate epidemiology at the California Environmental Health Hazard Assessment Office, needs to consider the impact on mothers in addition to considering the impact of wildfire exposure on infant health. Said there is. “There are mental health problems associated with stress in premature babies,” he said, studying the effects of climate change and the environment on pregnant women and that preterm births can occur faster and more spontaneously than expected. Dr. Bass said. , Increases the likelihood of trauma.

