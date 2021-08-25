Infected 15 children in Lee County and 4 children in Collier County

Lee Health officials reported Wednesday that three more children were being treated for COVID-19 at the Gorisano Children’s Hospital in southwestern Florida, bringing the total to fifteen.

Collier County’s leading provider, the NCH Healthcare System, reported that it was treating four pediatric cases on Wednesday, two fewer than on Tuesday.

Data show that one or more pediatric cases of NCH involve an infant who is not yet one year old.

Lee Health’s COVID-19 hospitalization was 646 patients on Wednesday, five more than the previous day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the death toll has increased by 12 to a total of 859.

