Montreal’s director of public health says the city has already surged since last fall.

The majority of new COVID-19 cases in Montreal are now associated with highly contagious delta variants, and Montreal’s director of public health said the virus would spread faster and more aggressively than last fall. It states that it is connected.

In her first COVID-19 update since June, Dr. Milene Drouin said on Wednesday that the fourth wave of Montreal is expected to increase cases and hospitalizations in the coming weeks.

“It’s like a movie being shown many times,” Druin said.

She reported an average of 170 new cases per day, and she said it resembles the numbers from late September last year.

“We haven’t seen the impact of children returning to school yet, so we expect more cases in the coming weeks,” said Drouin, who said that only 53% of eligible elementary, junior high and high school students in the city were fully vaccinated. Vaccination.

The increase in incidents also has less restrictions on rallies and other activities than last fall.

Public health in Montreal will implement vaccine blitz at all schools in the city once classes begin. Both qualified students and staff, including teachers, can take shots.

New cases are most common between the ages of 18 and 24, and their vaccination coverage remains the lowest among the eligible age groups. However, the number of cases aged 5 to 11 years who are not yet eligible for vaccination is increasing, Drouin said.

She urged Montreal to adopt the same types of safety measures that were needed prior to the vaccination campaign — wearing masks indoors, close contact, physical distance, hand washing, etc.

“We know that deltas are more contagious and have a higher risk of causing serious forms of the disease than alpha variants,” Drouin said.

“Vaccine prophylaxis is good, but not perfect. We are asking people to get vaccinated because it benefits not only at the individual level but also at the population level.”

Mitigation would be “oil the fire”

Montreal Public Health will release detailed information on immunization rates by case and autonomous region in the coming weeks. According to Drouin, the positive rate in the four regions is currently over 5%. They are Saint-Michel, Parc Extension, Riviere De Prairie and Bordeaux Cartierville.

Drouin said there were 46 outbreaks in the city, adding that he wanted to emphasize that 11 of them were the result of both indoor and outdoor dance events.

She said the audience and dancers were affected, and people attending such events should always wear masks, avoid switching dance partners, take tests if symptoms occur, and other special precautions. We are asking you to take action.

Drewin called on Montreal to avoid close contact in general, saying it wasn’t time for people to relax, adding that mitigation measures “burn oil.”

She said hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions have been stable so far, with 16 new admissions and 4 ICU admissions in the city over the past week. But she said they are also expected to rise in the coming weeks.