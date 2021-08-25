Santa Cruz County reports 210th COVID death – Santa Cruz Sentinel

Santa Cruz — Health officials in Santa Cruz County announced Wednesday morning the third death of an unvaccinated person in connection with a surge in delta variants.

According to a county statement, the 210th person who died of COVID-19 illness was a man in his 60s who was suffering from an underlying illness. He was not vaccinated.

“Delta variants contribute to the rapid increase in cases both locally and nationally,” officials write. “Everyone is encouraged to get the free COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. The vaccine prevents serious illness and death.”

The deaths have not yet been recorded on the Coronavirus dashboard, as the Santa Cruz County Epidemiology Team has decided to update the dashboard only on Mondays and Thursdays. However, previous data show that this is the 27th individual in his 60s who died in connection with the COVID-19 disease since the pandemic began.

People between the ages of 80 and 89 have the highest number of deaths ever in Santa Cruz County, with 63 dead. In just one case, more women died than men. About 78% of people who die after being infected with the virus contribute to at least one serious health condition. In terms of race, white demographics are the most frequent death, as it accounts for 55% of all Santa Cruz deaths. Almost half of the people who died were not residents of home care facilities at the time of their death.

COVID treatment

Dr. David Gilarducci, Deputy Health Officer of Santa Cruz County, no longer works in a local hospital, but regularly talks to staff, but this week virus treatment has been since the first COVID-19 surge in 2020. He said it hadn’t changed much.

“I’ve learned a lot in the last 18 months,” he said. “The first thing to do is to avoid intubation if possible. Unfortunately for the sick, this is not possible.”

Prone or laying the patient on the stomach is a treatment used to relieve respiratory stress when in distress.

“Due to the shape of the diaphragm, prolonged supine position allows fluid to collect in the larger space of the lungs, making oxygenation more difficult,” said Girarducci.

For medications given to those who test positive for COVID-19 and land in the hospital, the recommendations have been changed due to the fact that the delta mutant has disabled some antibodies. For example, an antibody treatment previously approved by the FDA called Bamlanivimab is no longer approved for use in patients.

“Although the use of steroids is useful, care must be taken not to overdose. Remdesivir continues to be used as an antiviral drug,” added the deputy health doctor.

Hospitals are filling up, but Girarducci said fewer people are using ventilators than during the worst winter surge. He did not list the number of patients using mechanical ventilation in Santa Cruz County, but said that all COVID-positive individuals in the ICU were not vaccinated. As of Tuesday morning Reported by California Public Health Service The figure is two people.

As a precaution, doctors in the area recommend a third booster shot for people with immunodeficiency. It is prepared for those who are facing an “incomplete immune response” with the vaccine.

“Next month, this is recommended for everyone who is (or more) eight months away from the last dose,” Gilarducci said.

In California, it means healthcare professionals and first responders. December 16th, the former First population vaccinated — First of two Pfizer shots — at Dominica Hospital in Santa Cruz.