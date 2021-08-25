Health
Santa Cruz County reports 210th COVID death – Santa Cruz Sentinel
Santa Cruz — Health officials in Santa Cruz County announced Wednesday morning the third death of an unvaccinated person in connection with a surge in delta variants.
According to a county statement, the 210th person who died of COVID-19 illness was a man in his 60s who was suffering from an underlying illness. He was not vaccinated.
“Delta variants contribute to the rapid increase in cases both locally and nationally,” officials write. “Everyone is encouraged to get the free COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. The vaccine prevents serious illness and death.”
The deaths have not yet been recorded on the Coronavirus dashboard, as the Santa Cruz County Epidemiology Team has decided to update the dashboard only on Mondays and Thursdays. However, previous data show that this is the 27th individual in his 60s who died in connection with the COVID-19 disease since the pandemic began.
People between the ages of 80 and 89 have the highest number of deaths ever in Santa Cruz County, with 63 dead. In just one case, more women died than men. About 78% of people who die after being infected with the virus contribute to at least one serious health condition. In terms of race, white demographics are the most frequent death, as it accounts for 55% of all Santa Cruz deaths. Almost half of the people who died were not residents of home care facilities at the time of their death.
COVID treatment
Dr. David Gilarducci, Deputy Health Officer of Santa Cruz County, no longer works in a local hospital, but regularly talks to staff, but this week virus treatment has been since the first COVID-19 surge in 2020. He said it hadn’t changed much.
“I’ve learned a lot in the last 18 months,” he said. “The first thing to do is to avoid intubation if possible. Unfortunately for the sick, this is not possible.”
Prone or laying the patient on the stomach is a treatment used to relieve respiratory stress when in distress.
“Due to the shape of the diaphragm, prolonged supine position allows fluid to collect in the larger space of the lungs, making oxygenation more difficult,” said Girarducci.
For medications given to those who test positive for COVID-19 and land in the hospital, the recommendations have been changed due to the fact that the delta mutant has disabled some antibodies. For example, an antibody treatment previously approved by the FDA called Bamlanivimab is no longer approved for use in patients.
“Although the use of steroids is useful, care must be taken not to overdose. Remdesivir continues to be used as an antiviral drug,” added the deputy health doctor.
Hospitals are filling up, but Girarducci said fewer people are using ventilators than during the worst winter surge. He did not list the number of patients using mechanical ventilation in Santa Cruz County, but said that all COVID-positive individuals in the ICU were not vaccinated. As of Tuesday morning Reported by California Public Health Service The figure is two people.
As a precaution, doctors in the area recommend a third booster shot for people with immunodeficiency. It is prepared for those who are facing an “incomplete immune response” with the vaccine.
“Next month, this is recommended for everyone who is (or more) eight months away from the last dose,” Gilarducci said.
In California, it means healthcare professionals and first responders. December 16th, the former First population vaccinated — First of two Pfizer shots — at Dominica Hospital in Santa Cruz.
Sources
2/ https://www.santacruzsentinel.com/2021/08/25/santa-cruz-county-reports-210th-covid-death
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]