Uncategorized version of US review expected within “a few days”

Washington — U.S. officials said an unclassified version of a review of the origin of COVID-19 requested by President Joe Biden said in a few days, as experts from a World Health Organization team sent to China stated their search. I’m stuck saying that it’s expected to be open to the public within.
In late May, Biden intelligence a 90-day review of the theory of the origin of the coronavirus, including whether the coronavirus may have leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, which was first detected in late 2019. I ordered the institution. A possible scenario identified was an animal-to-human transmission.
White House spokesman Jen Psaki said Monday that an unclassified version of the report is expected to be released within “a few days.”
Biden said he was briefed on the report classified on Tuesday. To the Washington Post.. The outlet quoted two U.S. officials speaking anonymously and reported that the review proved to be inconclusive about the origin of the virus.
The completion of the review remains because the United States, China, and the World Health Organization remain involved in a feud centered around whether the virus that causes COVID-19 may have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virginology.
An international scientist sent to China by WHO on Wednesday warned that the investigation of origin was stalled and the window of opportunity to solve the mystery was “fast closing.”
of Commentary published in Nature magazineThe WHO expert said the investigation was at a “significant milestone” that required urgent cooperation, but was instead stalled. They said Chinese authorities, among other things, were still reluctant to share some raw data because of concerns about patient confidentiality.
Earlier this year WHO and China joint report They conclude that the virus probably transmitted from animals to humans, and they described the possibility of a laboratory leak as “very unlikely.”
However, WHO experts said this week that their report was intended only as a first step, saying, “The window of opportunity to carry out this important study is closing soon. Will be biologically impossible. “
For example, they said, “Because the antibodies have diminished, taking more samples and testing people who may have been exposed before December 2019 will reduce profits.”
On February 2, 2021, when I visited the Animal Disease Control and Prevention Center in Hubei Province, Wuhan, China, I saw a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origin of the new coronavirus. (Photo courtesy of HECTOR RETAMAL / AF
Meanwhile, China will continue to attack prior to the release of US intelligence reports, and authorities should “focus on other possible means that may help track the origin” of COVID-19, and others. He suggested that research should be pursued in the country.
China’s Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Hu Khong agreed that it was “regrettable” that the investigation into the origin of COVID-19 had been stalled, but said it was not China’s fault. “China has always supported and will continue to participate in science-based origin tracking efforts,” he said.
He accused the United States of “hypeing the Labreak theory” and trying to shift its responsibilities to China, suggesting that the coronavirus may be associated with high-level US laboratories. , Suggested that the United States ask WHO to investigate some of its facilities.
The White House criticizes China for its lack of transparency, May 26 statement The inability to bring inspectors to the scene in the early months of the first outbreak “will always hinder the investigation of the origin of COVID-19.”
Associated Press Previously reported on Chinese interference With WHO virus probe Incitement to conspiracy theory online. China has also forced journalists to leave the country in recent years, silencing and imprisoning whistleblowers from Wuhan and elsewhere.
COVID-19 Pandemic fatalities Over 4.4 million people Due to the continued circulation of more contagious variants of the virus, it is prevalent worldwide, primarily among unvaccinated populations. Public health officials say insights into the origin of the virus may help governments prevent and contain future outbreaks.
Many scientists, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, say they still believe that the virus most likely originated in nature and jumped from animals to humans. The most compelling argument for investigating the possibility of lab leaks is not the new solid evidence, but the fact that another route of virus spread is not 100% identified.
“It’s still likely that the virus came from a wildlife reservoir,” said Arinjay Banerjee, a virologist at a vaccine infection organization in Saskatchewan, Canada.
He said that spillover events in which the virus jumps from animals to humans are common in nature, and scientists have evolved in bats with two similar betacoronaviruses, SARS1, which caused epidemics when humans were infected. He pointed out the fact that he already knew MERS. However, the case is not completely closed.
“There is a probability, there is a possibility,” Banersey said. “No one has identified a virus that is 100% identical to SARS-CoV-2 in any animal, so there is still room for researchers to ask about other possibilities.”
However, 100% certainty of the origin of a virus is often not quick, easy, or always possible. Scientists had not confirmed the origin of smallpox until it was eradicated by a global vaccination program.
Experts warn that a 90-day review is unlikely to give a definitive new answer.
“We rarely get a’smoking gun’,” said Stephen Morse, a disease researcher at Columbia University. “Even in the best of circumstances, we rarely get certainty, only the degree of possibility.”
This story was reported by Cincinnati. Contributed by The Associated Press.
