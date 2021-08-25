Greater Pittsburgh JCC Demands Joint Vaccination from Members and Staff

NS Greater Pittsburgh Jewish Community Center Staff, members and guests must be fully vaccinated within 2 months.

This requirement will come into effect on October 18th at a center based in the Squirrel Hill district of Pittsburgh and also with facilities in South Hills and Monroeville.

The JCC Board unanimously approved the requirements, said Jason Kuntzman, Center’s Chief Program Officer, Wednesday.

A letter was sent to JCC members informing them of the requirements. This has spurred a surge in covid-19 cases that began in early August.

JCC membership was paid at 62% of what it was before the pandemic started a year ago. Of the 10,500 members, 87% are 12 years of age or older and are eligible for vaccination, Kunzmann said.

JCC offers its members and communities many services, recreational opportunities and programs.

“It has become clear that Allegheny County is moving to a substantive (level of community expansion),” Kunzman said. “During the pandemic, we believe we have followed the recommendations of science and national and local health authorities.”

There are no national, state, or local vaccination obligations, but many private companies and organizations have similar requirements.

This requirement is Kunzman’s statement that JCC is the best way to reduce the risk of covid exposure and spread.

This move was supported by an organization with which JCC is cooperating.

“The JCC should be admired for its solid approach of following science and prioritizing public health,” said Dr. Elizabeth Miller, director of the Youth and Youth Adult Medicine Department at UPMC Children’s Hospital.

According to Kuntzman, this requirement will not be valid until October 18 to allow unvaccinated people to do so.

Prior to October 18, we partnered with the Squirrel Hill Health Center to provide staff with vaccinations and collaborative testing.

From August 3rd, the center will also be required to wear masks indoors.

“This decision was actually made in the best interests of both the staff and the community,” said Kuntzmann.