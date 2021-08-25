Public health inspectors continue to visit companies to ensure compliance





Los Angeles County Public Health Service (Public Health) inspectors visit county-wide businesses daily to confirm compliance with necessary safety measures and masking guidelines, provide technical assistance, and respond to breach complaints. I’m continuing. Between August 14th and August 20th, public health inspectors totaled 1,874, including restaurants, bars, breweries, hotels, gyms, retail stores, shopping malls, personal care businesses, food and clothing manufacturers. I visited the business of. In general, inspections have revealed that the vast majority of companies are in compliance. Public health uses education and information sharing as a major step towards achieving compliance. If compliance is not achieved, enforcement may include issuing a breach notice or citation. From August 14th to August 20th, five citations were published on the gym and office sites for violating the medical officer’s orders. As highly infectious delta mutants continue to prevail, wearing a mask regardless of vaccination status in crowded environments such as indoor and outdoor mega-events carries the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19. Will decrease. As COVID-19 spreads to employees and customers, corporate non-compliance can contribute to an increased risk of workplace outbreaks and community transmission. Violations of safety requirements and hazards can be reported anonymously to public health by phone 888-700-9995 or online. www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.. Public health has identified 39 new deaths and 2,600 new cases of COVID-19. Of the 39 new deaths reported today, 6 died over the age of 80, 13 between the ages of 65 and 79, 12 between the ages of 50 and 64, and 5 from the age of 30 who passed. I was 49 years old. Three deaths have been reported from the city of Long Beach. To date, public health has identified 1,388,143 positive cases of COVID-19 in all areas of LA County, killing a total of 25,114 people. There are 1,724 COVID-19 people currently hospitalized, 26% of whom are in the ICU. Test results are available to more than 7,960,000 individuals, with 16% testing positive. Today’s test positive rate is 2.8%. “We wish healing and peace to all who are currently recovering and to those who mourn the loved ones lost in COVID-19,” said Muntu Davis, MD, Health Officer, Los Angeles County. MPH says. “We are pleased that the majority of businesses are following the medical officer’s orders for masking and other common sense best practice recommendations. Vaccine people as soon as possible, especially where they are at greatest risk. Unfortunately, in the last 18 months of pandemics, COVID-19 is the leading cause of death, including coronary heart disease, stroke, lung cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and all other major causes of death. Beyond. When the transition to the influenza season begins, we need to continue to work on multi-layered protection throughout the county. Increase COVID-19 vaccination and wear masks indoors, at work and in crowded areas. This can delay the spread of the virus. “ Public health encourages everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated. This is the most important step you can take to protect yourself, your loved ones, and the Los Angeles County community and ultimately end this pandemic. Anyone over the age of 12 living or working in LA County can be vaccinated against COVID-19. Many county-wide vaccination sites, including all county-operated sites, also offer a third vaccination to eligible immunocompromised people. Vaccinations are always free and open to qualified residents and workers, regardless of immigrant status. To find a vaccination site near you, make a reservation at the vaccination site. In addition, please visit the following site. www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish). If you do not have internet access, cannot use your computer, or are over 65 years old, call 1-833-540-0473 to connect to the free transfer to and from the vaccination site and find your reservation. I can. Or, if you’re home, schedule a home visit. The COVID-19 Sector Protocol, Best Practices, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family, and your community are public health. It’s on the website. www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.. Submitted by public health

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smdp.com/public-health-inspectors-continue-to-visit-businesses-to-ensure-compliance/207847 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos