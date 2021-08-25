2nd year, COVID-19 cases after Sturgis motorcycle rally





August 25, 2021-The number of cases of COVID-19 is increasing in South Dakota, where the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was held about two weeks ago, and is likely to repeat the surge seen after last year’s event. … apparently … NS Forbes.. Meade County, where the city of Sturgis is located, is adding about 35 new cases per day. NS New York Times Data tracker.. Two adjacent counties (Lawrence and Butte) are adding 23 and 10 new cases per day, respectively. Before the rally, there were few new incidents in the county. Although small in number, it represents a major leap forward for rural counties. Meade County and Lawrence County have a population of less than 30,000, while Butte County has a population of about 10,000. Meade County shows the second-most rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States compared to two weeks ago. New York Times Tracker. The county reports an increase in the number of cases by 1,540%. Lawrence County is the third on the list with an increase of 1,520%, and Butte County is the fourth on the list with an increase of 1,050%. Three counties are tracking Mackinac County, Michigan, reporting five new daily cases out of 11,000 inhabitants. Hospitalizations have also increased by about 230% in the county, according to trackers. No county has reported new COVID-19 deaths that tend to lag behind the surge in cases and hospitalizations. According to the report, the positive rate last week was very high. Data from South Dakota Department of Health. Meade County reported about 35% positive tests from August 16 to 22, followed by Butte County at 32% and Lawrence County at 21%. The county vaccination rate is also low. According to trackers, about 38% of Meade County is fully vaccinated, compared to 52% in the United States as a whole. Approximately 37% of Lawrence County residents are vaccinated and 26% of Butte County residents are vaccinated. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, held August 6-15, attracted a large audience and was not subject to capacity restrictions or mask obligations. Forbes report. More than 525,000 vehicles passed through the town at this year’s rally. This is the highest number since its peak in 2015. Last year, the CDC clearly linked 649 COVID-19 cases to the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but public health officials said it was probably high because it was difficult to track participants. Stated.Research Released in September last yearUsing anonymous mobile phone data, suggested that the event could have led to 250,000 incidents nationwide.

