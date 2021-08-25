New South Wales Hospital Warning: Nurses and staff are “flat” and “exhausted” as the number of Covids skyrocketed | Health

The nurses’ union put out the trash New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazard claims that Sydney hospitals are dealing with the city’s Covid outbreak, with multiple facilities under “extreme pressure” and the emergency department’s “very little capacity.” I warn you.

NSW set a new daily record on Wednesday 919 local Covid cases.. There were 645 Covid patients in the hospital and 113 in the intensive care unit, but infections and exposures in multiple hospitals left a significant number of medical staff off due to isolation requirements.

Despite the hospital guarantee from the hazard Sydney Guardian Australia booked a kidney transplant and cardiovascular angioplasty at a public hospital, but was contacted by people whose surgery was canceled and unscheduled due to staff shortages and Covid exposure within the hospital system.

Brett Holmes, General Secretary of the New South Wales Nurses and Midwives Association, said members of the Western Sydney region. health The district where Westmead Hospital is located, and the hospitals in the Southwest and Nepian Blue Mountains areas, are “arguably under great pressure.”

“The system hasn’t collapsed yet, but our members report that they are flat. Their emergency department has little capacity and ambulances are bypassing the city. ..

“Our members are bedside members and they are really growing. They feel exhausted … in reality, nurses get sick or burn out and it’s over. I’ll keep soldiers until I can’t go any further, but they’re doing their best for their colleagues, “Holmes said.

A woman in her thirties who wanted to remain anonymous contacted Guardian Australia after an outbreak of Covid resulted in an indefinite cancellation of a living donor transplant at Westmead Hospital.

The patient had received the kidneys at the hospital seven years ago, but recently failed and the woman arranged to receive the kidneys from her mother in September.

The woman said last Friday that the biological organ transplant program was considered an elective surgery and could not proceed as a unit hospital staff due to casual Covid contact and diversion to other units. Said he was.

She was told she didn’t expect the unit to resume until at least November.

Women cannot continue dialysis due to other health conditions, so women must follow a strict diet that includes counting potassium, sodium, magnesium, and fluid intake.

She said her life now includes regular tests, taking cocktails of various medicines, and “working hard for a beloved life.”

She and her mother are also isolated “daily” to avoid Covid exposure leading up to the kidney donation procedure.