New South Wales Hospital Warning: Nurses and staff are “flat” and “exhausted” as the number of Covids skyrocketed | Health

New South Wales Hospital Warning: Nurses and staff are "flat" and "exhausted" as the number of Covids skyrocketed

The nurses’ union put out the trash New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazard claims that Sydney hospitals are dealing with the city’s Covid outbreak, with multiple facilities under “extreme pressure” and the emergency department’s “very little capacity.” I warn you.

NSW set a new daily record on Wednesday 919 local Covid cases.. There were 645 Covid patients in the hospital and 113 in the intensive care unit, but infections and exposures in multiple hospitals left a significant number of medical staff off due to isolation requirements.

Despite the hospital guarantee from the hazard Sydney Guardian Australia booked a kidney transplant and cardiovascular angioplasty at a public hospital, but was contacted by people whose surgery was canceled and unscheduled due to staff shortages and Covid exposure within the hospital system.

Brett Holmes, General Secretary of the New South Wales Nurses and Midwives Association, said members of the Western Sydney region. health The district where Westmead Hospital is located, and the hospitals in the Southwest and Nepian Blue Mountains areas, are “arguably under great pressure.”

“The system hasn’t collapsed yet, but our members report that they are flat. Their emergency department has little capacity and ambulances are bypassing the city. ..

“Our members are bedside members and they are really growing. They feel exhausted … in reality, nurses get sick or burn out and it’s over. I’ll keep soldiers until I can’t go any further, but they’re doing their best for their colleagues, “Holmes said.

A woman in her thirties who wanted to remain anonymous contacted Guardian Australia after an outbreak of Covid resulted in an indefinite cancellation of a living donor transplant at Westmead Hospital.

The patient had received the kidneys at the hospital seven years ago, but recently failed and the woman arranged to receive the kidneys from her mother in September.

The woman said last Friday that the biological organ transplant program was considered an elective surgery and could not proceed as a unit hospital staff due to casual Covid contact and diversion to other units. Said he was.

She was told she didn’t expect the unit to resume until at least November.

Women cannot continue dialysis due to other health conditions, so women must follow a strict diet that includes counting potassium, sodium, magnesium, and fluid intake.

She said her life now includes regular tests, taking cocktails of various medicines, and “working hard for a beloved life.”

She and her mother are also isolated “daily” to avoid Covid exposure leading up to the kidney donation procedure.

“I understood that transplantation was an emergency operation because renal failure constitutes a’life-and-death’situation,” she said.

“These are terrifying developments for people like me who are already sick and rely on a functional public health system,” the woman said.

Elsewhere, patients booked for treatment at Nepian Hospital who experienced Covid infection among patients in the ward reported that their surgery was canceled and was not rescheduled.

A man who contacted Guardian Australia said he had been booked for cardiovascular surgery at Nepian Hospital on August 18, but his “long-awaited surgery” was “last-minute canceled.” He has not yet been informed about changing the schedule of his surgery.

Healthcare workers who have spoken to the Guardian but are not allowed to speak to the media have agreed with the government’s message that Sydney’s ICU beds can be increased from 500 to 2,000, but care for many of its intensive care units. Patience concerned about the lack of staff for.

Westmead Hospital, which serves western Sydney and several hotspot municipalities, is in emergency response mode on Tuesday night, with reports that ambulances are waiting 12 hours for Covid-positive patients to be hospitalized in an emergency. I entered.

On Wednesday, hospital staff managed approximately 1,500 Covid patients in the area and 121 patients in the ward as emergency measures were taken to expand West Mead’s capacity. According to Hazard, there are currently 23 people in the ICU.

“It’s important to understand that all individual hospitals can be exposed to some stress, especially at breakout epicenters in western and southwest Sydney,” he said.

“The NSW health system is probably the best in the world. All the information given to me by doctors, nurses and our public health staff is that the system is dealing with it,” he said. ..

Beds will be available at West Mead Private Hospital in case of emergency, and patients will be transferred to other hospitals to avoid “ramps” when ambulances are forced to line up for hospitalization. , A new short-term stay emergency department has been established. Patience.

But Holmes said, “I think the minister portrays a confident attitude towards the safety and security of the community because it portrays the entire system.”

“But we know that the western and southwestern regions of Sydney and Nepean are widespread, and that puts more pressure on others.”

Do you know more about how Sydney hospitals are responding to the pressure from the Covid outbreak?contact [email protected] You can remain anonymous.

