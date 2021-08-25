COVID incident and other illnesses spur increased ICU admission for children in the Chicago area – NBC Chicago





With the proliferation of coronavirus cases among adults, intensive care unit beds are also being sought after by children in the community. Several children’s hospitals in the Chicago area say that more and more children are in need of care. COVID is not the only cause of bed surges. According to experts, not only COVID cases in children with delta mutations, but also other illnesses are on the rise. “All normal winter respiratory viruses such as RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and parainfluenza are also circulating to exacerbate COVID infections,” said Allison, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Kammer Children’s Hospital in Chicago. Dr. Bartlett says. “Perhaps last month there were days when we triggered what we call” surging. ” It wraps everything up and sees if there are patients who are stable enough to be discharged. I’ll be waiting. “ At hospitals nationwide Various diseases including COVID.. In fact, according to the CDC, new COVID hospitalizations for children have reached the highest levels since tracking of these cases began last year. On average, there are 303 new COVID infections per day in the United States, according to CDC data. At Advocate Children’s Hospital, at least one or two children are hospitalized for COVID daily on two campuses, compared to July when the hospital reported zero COVID cases in children for several weeks. Authorities say. Officials at Lully Children’s Hospital have experienced “abnormally high inpatient numbers” in recent weeks, saying COVID and other serious conditions contributed to these increases. Experts say that these surges in RSV and other respiratory illnesses are common in the fall and winter, but it is not normal to see them in the summer. These numbers are skyrocketing as children are ready to return to school, but Bartlett says there is a practical and easy way to keep them safe in a face-to-face learning environment. .. “Schools are absolutely safe and children have a meaningful face-to-face education,” she said. “If we do it right, it means masking for everyone.” There are other reasons for optimism. The delta mutant, which causes the proliferation of COVID cases nationwide, is more contagious than previous strains of the virus, but does not appear to cause more serious illness in children. Moreover, despite the recent increase in hospitalizations, children still account for about 1.8% of US COVID hospitalizations.

