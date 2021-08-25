Missouri family members infected with COVID-19 warn others

Eight fathers in the Cameron, Missouri-Kansas City area were infected with COVID-19. Then so did all the children who lived in the house.

Who was the only one who didn’t get sick? His wife who is fully vaccinated.they Vaccine credit Protect her.

“It’s a good memory of the miracle we faced,” Ben Anderson said of his throat hole, a scarring miracle.

It was due to a tracheostomy that the doctor had to do to keep him alive. The 42-year-old had COVID pneumonia.

“I would think,’OK, my number one job is not to die,'” Anderson said.

Anderson went to Chili Kote in late June. He returned with what he thought was a cold and soon left his family and self-isolated.

Two weeks after it didn’t improve, his wife, Tammy, took him to Cameron’s emergency room. He needed a respiratory tract and a higher level of care.

Anderson was moved to the Research Medical Center an hour away. It was a drive that Tammy became familiar with.

There he spent 42 days, mostly unknowingly in the hospital, and 35 days on a ventilator.

“I was dying,” Anderson said.

Anderson was not vaccinated. He said he was going to take a shot, but admitted he was too busy to prioritize it.

“There were times when he might not have survived,” said Dr. David McKinsey. “At this point, vaccination should be a very high priority for everyone.”

According to McKinsey, 95% of the patients currently seen in the ICU are unvaccinated and only about 20% of patients in need of ventilation survive. Anderson is one of them.

Last week he went home. Oxygen tubes line the floor of the living room, and a “quick get well” card covers the door.

“It’s real. It’s very real,” Tammy warned. “There were few birthdays for him to celebrate at the hospital. There were few next anniversaries.”

Tammy and Ben have seven children aged 3-18. They all tested positive within a week of their father. Tammy didn’t. She is the only fully vaccinated person in the family.

“If you plan to go home alone, the hospital husband, the seven children at home — at COVID — will you be vaccinated?” Tammy said. “Yes.”

I remember she brought the phone to the hospital — he’s dying.

“Breakdown, it’s not time. I’m not ready for this,” Tammy said. “Thankfully, things got better after a while, but much of the rest of the call list didn’t.”

McKinsey said the ICU was full at the time, but is still full. He said 95% of those patients in bed were not vaccinated.

“Why didn’t you get vaccinated?” FOX4 asked Anderson.

“I was busy,” he shook his head.

A computer software manager during the day and a Marial Arts instructor at night, he encourages others to take the time to get vaccinated.

“I will benefit my family,” Anderson said.

Ben and Tammy believe that faith brought them this miracle. They also said the logic was clear.

“I got infected with COVID and almost died,” Anderson said. “She was vaccinated but didn’t sign it.”

It is not clear where the children were exposed to the virus. Tammy said there were known positive cases from several activities involving the children in the meantime.

“I hope our story and what we share will be compelled. [people] To get in and get vaccinated, “Anderson said. “We’re not trying to tell anyone what to do, but if we’re not doing it because we’re busy, or’don’t know’, or just afraid, shots — so many Do it for a reason. “

Eligible Anderson children will be vaccinated with their father as soon as they recover.