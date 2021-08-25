Early COVID-19 symptoms may vary by age and gender

Important point Researchers have found that a person’s age and gender can affect which early signs of COVID-19 are more likely to be experienced.

Fever, a commonly reported COVID-19 symptom, was not found to be an early marker of the virus in this study.

Doctors emphasize the importance of having a test, regardless of the initial symptoms.

According to a new study, the initial symptoms of COVID-19 may vary depending on the gender and age of the person.

July study published in Lancet Digital Health, Analyzed the data collected between April and October 2020. The ZOECOVIDSymptomStudy app is a UK-based app that invites people to report their daily mood.

Researchers analyzed 18 symptoms from 182,991 people and found that the following are the most important signs for early detection of the virus:

Loss of smell

Chest pain

Persistent cough

stomach ache

Blisters on the feet

Eye sore

Abnormal muscle pain

However, the findings were inconsistent across all age groups and genders. Researchers have found that loss of smell is not an important early sign for people over the age of 60 and has nothing to do with people over the age of 80. Instead, diarrhea as an early symptom that people over the age of 60 were more likely to show symptoms.

Also noteworthy is that fever was not an early symptom for anyone, regardless of age.

Researchers also found differences in early symptoms between men and women. Men tended to have shortness of breath, malaise, chills, and tremors. Women, on the other hand, were more likely to report loss of smell, chest pain, and persistent cough.

“As part of our study, we were able to identify different groups of COVID-19 symptom profiles.” Dr. Mark Modat, Senior Lecturer at King’s College London Said in a press release.. “This suggests that the criteria for encouraging people to undergo testing should be personalized using personal information such as age, or a larger set of symptoms. It can also be considered, so it takes into account the different symptoms of the disease across different groups. ”

What this means to you Early signs of COVID-19 vary by gender and age, but if you have symptoms of the virus, you will be prompted to contact your health care provider or have a COVID-19 test at home.

Why do the symptoms appear differently?

Infectious disease specialist Amesh A. Adalja, MDA senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health and Security, tells Berrywell that hormonal differences may help explain gender differences in early symptoms.

“Symptoms of infections are often affected by different immune responses,” he says. “It has been established that men and women may have different immune responses, and therefore symptoms, due to the different proportions of testosterone and estrogen. That may be behind this phenomenon.”

Regarding age-related differences, Adalja states that it may have a significant impact on the individual and their health before the onset of symptoms.

“Symptoms may or may not be noticeable to individuals based on different age groups, based on the baseline level of function, how prominent it is, and how prominent it is to the person, especially older people. This is the case if the person is experiencing more prominent symptoms and loss. The sense of smell is retrofitted, “says Adalja.

Still, experts point out that this is a modeling study based on self-reported data and can be error-prone.

“Before we can clearly state that there are gender and age differences in symptoms, we need to confirm the results by further research.” Richard Watkins, MDA doctor of infectious diseases and a professor of internal medicine at Northeast Ohio Medical College, he told Berrywell.

Overall, according to experts, if you have unusual symptoms and you suspect that COVID-19 may be the cause, it is important to check them out.

Adalja said that the initial symptoms of COVID-19 “may be very subtle” and, as a result, “especially in unvaccinated individuals, a low threshold is needed, especially when rapid home testing is available. I point out.

The information in this article is up to date as of the date stated. In other words, reading this may provide new information. For the latest update of COVID-19, Coronavirus news page..