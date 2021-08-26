Richmond health leaders are urging people to get flu shots and are worried that some may experience vaccination malaise.





Richmond, Virginia (WRIC) —Local health leaders continue to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but there is another vaccine they say should be given this year as well. People can start getting a flu shot just a few weeks earlier than usual at certain clinics such as CVS and Publix. Local health leaders encourage people to get it right away, but some are worried that patients may be overwhelmed by another vaccine. Over 3,400 new COVID-19 cases reported to continue to proliferate delta variants, VDH revives dashboard

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that you be vaccinated against influenza in September and October. This will sustain immunity throughout the flu season. Karen Karl, Senior Health Officer for Immunization and School Health in the Richmond City Health District, said getting it at any time would give you the protection you need. “Just because you’ve been vaccinated with the COVID vaccine doesn’t mean you’re immune to the flu,” she said. Efforts to curb last year’s COVID-19 pandemic by wearing masks, constant hand washing, and increased social distance, according to Karl, have actually helped curb flu cases. “The flu can sometimes be pretty terrible,” she said. “I don’t know what will happen this year. No one will get it, especially if two serious respiratory illnesses are widespread in society.” Chesterfield public health surveys are only open for a few days

The health district has received influenza vaccine shipments in recent weeks, but has not yet injected it due to the focus on immunity in the new semester. But Karl said there were concerns that some people were fed up with the vaccine. Others, such as Eric Stone, who are currently on dialysis, said he intends to be vaccinated against the flu as usual each year. “I had kidney failure, so I’m trying to do everything I can to protect myself from knowing the disease and catching all kinds of viruses,” he said. “So far, I’ve been vaccinated against the flu for years.” According to Karl, the flu vaccine is 40-60% effective. Even if you do not get the flu vaccine in September or October, you must be vaccinated by the end of the flu season.

