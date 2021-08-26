Health
More common myocarditis after corona vaccination, research results
The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been confirmed in a large new study in Israel to be associated with an increased risk of myocarditis and myocardial inflammation. However, side effects remain rare and Covid-19 is more likely to cause myocarditis than a vaccine, Scientists reported on Wednesday.
The study is based on electronic health records of approximately 2 million people over the age of 16 and comprehensively examines the actual incidence of various adverse events after both vaccination and coronavirus infection.
Although the research did not collapse Risk of myocarditis By age or gender, the median age of those who developed this condition after vaccination was 25 years, with 19 of 21 being male, the researchers reported.
In addition to myocarditis, the Pfizer vaccine was also associated with an increased risk of lymphadenopathy, appendicitis, and shingles, but all three side effects remained rare in this study. Coronavirus infection was not associated with these side effects, but increased the likelihood of some potentially serious cardiovascular problems, such as heart attacks and blood clots.
“Coronavirus is very dangerous and in many ways very dangerous to the human body,” said Ben Wraith, co-author of a new study and director of the Predictive Medicine Group of the Boston Children’s Hospital Computational Health Information Program. Stated.
“If the reason someone has hesitated to vaccinate is the fear of this very rare and usually less serious adverse event called myocarditis, this study found that the exact same adverse event was actually vaccinated. If you have not been vaccinated and are infected, you are at increased risk. “
Data arrived during a fierce debate between federal regulators on the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis, which are inflammations of the inner layer around the heart, in young recipients of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. bottom.Food and Drug Administration to negotiate Large-scale pediatric study We look forward to working with vaccine manufacturers this summer to properly assess risk prior to an emergency permit for infants. Both companies are studying low doses for children to mitigate some of the risks.
Regulators paid close attention to the US health insurance claim database in their review of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The database found that the risk of condition for 16- and 17-year-old vaccinated boys could reach 1 in 5,000.Cases in the database are unconfirmed and FDA warned In an analysis published this weekHowever, they were considered reasonable estimates of possible risks. Even in the worst-case post-vaccination myocarditis and pericarditis scenarios modeled by the FDA, the benefits of vaccination still outweighed the risks, the analysis said.
The study states that the FDA will study the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis in people receiving shots this week, including the long-term outcomes of people who became ill after vaccination after the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine was approved. That was one of the reasons.
The Israeli vaccination campaign, which relied on the Pfizer vaccine, got off to a quick start. By May 24, nearly 5 million people, or about 55% of the country’s population, had been vaccinated with both vaccines.
The new study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, is based on an analysis of electronic health records from Clalit Health Services, the largest HMO in the United States.
Researchers Approximately 880,000 people aged 16 and over who were vaccinated by May 24. To create a control group, they matched each of these individuals with medically and demographically similar unvaccinated individuals.
“They can be thought of as pseudo-twin,” said Dr. Ran Balicer, Chief Innovation Officer at Clarit Health Services and lead author of the new study.
The researchers then calculated the incidence of 25 different potential adverse events in each group. In the second round of analysis, we calculated the incidence of the same potential side effects in a group of 170,000 people who tested positive for coronavirus and a similar group of uninfected controls.
They found that myocarditis remained rare, but was more common in the vaccinated group than in the unvaccinated group. Researchers found that 2.7 additional cases of myocarditis were added to every 100,000 people in the vaccinated group compared to the unvaccinated group.
However, the risk was even higher among those infected with the virus. For every 100,000 people infected with the coronavirus, there were 11 more symptoms compared to those who were not infected.
Dr. Brian Feingold, a pediatric cardiac inflammation expert at the UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, said he was responding to calls from parents concerned about the risk of myocarditis.
“And no one has blown it away, but I think you have to look at it in context,” he said. “These risks associated with Covid are higher than the risks associated with vaccines.”
In addition to myocarditis, coronavirus infection was also associated with an increased risk of heart attack, arrhythmias, lung or leg clots, nephropathy, and intracranial bleeding. For example, for every 100,000 infections, there were 25 more heart attacks and 62 lung blood clots.
“When trying to decide whether to vaccinate, one of the questions I ask is not only what the potential adverse events associated with vaccination are, but also when I think about Covid I risk it. That’s also the case. Another option is -19, “said Dr. Barriser.
The study is encouraging, but scientists say it is important to continue to collect data on the risk of myocarditis, especially in young men.
“But we are in this bright red moment,” said Dr. Sean O’Leary, a pediatric infectious disease expert at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. “This is what we got and the profits still seem to far outweigh the risks.”
of One recent studyAlthough not yet published in peer-reviewed journals, researchers say boys aged 12 to 17 are about six times more likely to develop myocarditis after being infected with the virus than after receiving one of the mRNA vaccines. Was calculated to be.
