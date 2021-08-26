More common myocarditis after corona vaccination, research results

“Coronavirus is very dangerous and in many ways very dangerous to the human body,” said Ben Wraith, co-author of a new study and director of the Predictive Medicine Group of the Boston Children’s Hospital Computational Health Information Program. Stated.

“If the reason someone has hesitated to vaccinate is the fear of this very rare and usually less serious adverse event called myocarditis, this study found that the exact same adverse event was actually vaccinated. If you have not been vaccinated and are infected, you are at increased risk. “

Data arrived during a fierce debate between federal regulators on the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis, which are inflammations of the inner layer around the heart, in young recipients of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. bottom.Food and Drug Administration to negotiate Large-scale pediatric study We look forward to working with vaccine manufacturers this summer to properly assess risk prior to an emergency permit for infants. Both companies are studying low doses for children to mitigate some of the risks.

Regulators paid close attention to the US health insurance claim database in their review of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The database found that the risk of condition for 16- and 17-year-old vaccinated boys could reach 1 in 5,000.Cases in the database are unconfirmed and FDA warned In an analysis published this weekHowever, they were considered reasonable estimates of possible risks. Even in the worst-case post-vaccination myocarditis and pericarditis scenarios modeled by the FDA, the benefits of vaccination still outweighed the risks, the analysis said.

The study states that the FDA will study the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis in people receiving shots this week, including the long-term outcomes of people who became ill after vaccination after the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine was approved. That was one of the reasons.