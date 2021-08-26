Researchers at the University of Arizona have discovered that similar enzymes in rattlesnake venom may be a major cause of death from COVID-19.





Tucson, Arizona (KOLD News 13)-The rattlesnake, a desert animal that many of us are familiar with, plays a major role in the study of COVID-19. Researchers at the University of Arizona have discovered that similar enzymes belonging to the same family as the enzymes in rattlesnake venom may be the leading cause of death in COVID-19 patients. “This is called secretory phospholipase A2 and is a group 2 version,” said Floyd Chilton, a professor of nutrition science at Precision Wellness Initiative UA. Chilton has partnered with researchers at Stony Brook University and Wakeforest Medical School to analyze blood samples from patients with COVID-19. They found high levels of this enzyme in patients with COVID-19. This is “similar to the active enzyme of rattlesnake venom and is found in low concentrations in healthy people,” U Arizona said in a press release. This enzyme is antibacterial and initially helps fight infections. Scientists believe it was probably the first human antibiotic. “Usually this is a defense mechanism because it is released to protect against bacterial and viral infections,” Chilton said. Chilton and his partner say that a deceased COVID-19 patient has some of the highest levels of this enzyme in the body ever recorded, as well as the levels found after dying from a septic infection. I found. “Am I surprised at these levels? Yes,” Chilton said. “Some people, and we don’t know why, some people distribute this incredibly large quantities.” This is a problem because high levels of enzymes, like rattlesnake venom, can “shred” the membranes of important organs. In fact, using computer modeling, they found that 75% of people who release these large amounts of this enzyme are more likely to die of COVID-19, along with decreased renal function. According to Chilton, the body normally releases it to fight the infection, but when the body breaks and the organs fail, the cell membranes look like the enzymes are trying to repel, so their own. Attack the host. “It’s a disease-resistant mechanism until it gains the ability to turn on the host human,” Chilton said. For current researchers, they can predict who will live or die based on the levels of this enzyme found in the body, find treatments that target the cause, and have the potential to save lives around the world. I have. Some medications that are being tested for snakebite may be reusable, but further research is needed. “We were able to take a very precise type of medical approach using the same inhibitors,” says Chilton. Researchers are currently investigating whether this enzyme can play a role in long-distance COVID symptoms. Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kold.com/2021/08/26/uarizona-researchers-find-similar-enzyme-rattlesnake-venom-could-be-leading-cause-covid-19-death/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos