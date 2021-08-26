Health
There are 41 new COVID-19 cases in Tuolumne County, 22 were hospitalized on Wednesday | News
Tuolumne County added 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, 37 of whom were unvaccinated.
In addition to the 22 COVID-positive individuals admitted, there were 315 active cases in Tuolumne County by Wednesday afternoon, showing no signs of a local slowdown in the latest surge caused by the delta mutation ( High in recent weeks).
A new case in Tuolumne County on Wednesday was identified as five girls and three boys under the age of twelve. A boy between the ages of 12 and 17. One woman and two men between the ages of 18 and 29. Five women and three men in their thirties. 6 women and 3 men in their 40s. 3 women and 4 men in their 50s. Two men in their 60s. One woman and one man in their 70s. And a woman in the 90’s.
Local public health officials in four counties, including Chuolam and Calavera, released guidance on youth sports and extracurricular activities in schools on Wednesday, including strong recommendations on vaccines and masking.
As of Wednesday, the death toll from COVID-19 in Tuolumne County was 87, and five have died so far this week. Calaveras County counts 61 deaths from the coronavirus. Nine deaths in Tuolumne County occurred between August 11th and 17th, and three in Calaveras County occurred in the same seven days.
Tuolumne County Public Health shared a statement from the State Public Health Service on Monday highlighting the full federal approval of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for individuals over the age of 16. State officials say federal approval emphasizes the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine, while many communities are working to increase the number of cases stimulated by the delta mutant, which is spreading more rapidly. Said.
“For weeks, we’ve seen cases grow at an alarming rate among unvaccinated individuals, especially while vaccinated from severe long-term illnesses,” the state said. Public Health Director and State Dr. Thomas J. Aragon, Public Health Officer, said in a statement on Monday.
“We know the vaccine works,” Aragon said. “We know that vaccines are safe. We know they save lives. If you haven’t been vaccinated, let’s make this a milestone that will guide you there. Get vaccinated to protect yourself and help put an end to this deadly pandemic. “
The largest test site in Tuolumne County returned to Sonora’s Mother Road Fairgrounds last week and was reopened a week ago for seven days a week of testing. Testing at the Chuolam Veterans Memorial is no longer available.
Due to the growing demand for COVID-19 testing, bookings should be made rather than entered. Reservations can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123. If you are symptomatic, you can also have the test done through the Adventist Health Rapid Care and the hospital’s emergency department.
Full vaccination continues to significantly reduce the risk of illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19, according to the Tuolumne County Public Health Service.
“Public health continues to strongly encourage everyone who is eligible for vaccination, as we continue to experience a very high proportion of new cases every day,” Tuolumne County Public Health said on Monday. I did. “The most important steps we can take to reduce the spread of illness, prevent serious illness and death, and reduce the impact on the healthcare system.”
According to the Public Health Service, wearing masks in public, keeping social distances, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and staying home when sick can slow the spread of the virus.
“If the test is positive, quarantine at home. The public health team will contact you as soon as possible,” the agency said on Monday.
If you need to take a test: 5 days after your trip, or close contact with someone outside your family. As soon as symptoms occur; and / or every 14-28 days if working with the general public on a regular basis.
Tests are available below.
• Local health care providers.
• Adventist Health Sonora, first call: (209) 536-5166;
• Mother Road Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora — 7 AM to 7 PM, 7 days a week.Appointments are recommended and can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting Or call (888) 634-1123.
• Twain Heart Pharmacy: Call (209) 586-3225 for information and reservations.
• Groveland Pharmacy: Call (209) 962-5211 for information and bookings.
..
