BC expects bookings to increase significantly after announcing the Vaccine Passport Program
The British Columbia government states that the number of people registering and booking has increased “significantly.” COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Vaccine reservations will be made after the announcement of the next vaccine card program.
This initiative, announced on Monday, requires evidence of one vaccination by September 13 and two vaccinations by October 24 for access. Various non-essential services such as restaurants, concerts, sporting events, etc...
BC reported an additional 698 COVID-19 cases and one new death, increasing vaccine reservations
According to the state, more than 19,000 people registered through the state Get a vaccination portal On Monday and Tuesday, it’s almost three times the 6,521 people enrolled in the same two days of the previous week.
The actual appointment of the first dose of the vaccine also showed improvement, with more than 16,800 recorded on Monday and Tuesday, more than double the 8,096 of the same two days last week.
Ethical concerns about vaccination passports
The Ministry of Health said the rise was particularly noticeable among people under the age of 40, accounting for more than 12,900 registrations and 11,301 reservations.
Trend story
The actual pace of the first inoculation also appeared to be accelerating on Wednesday.
According to the state, more than 8,000 people received their first jabs in the last 24 hours, up from about 5,000 the day before to less than 4,000 on the same day last week.
The state says that from August 10th to August 23rd, 83.3 percent of new cases and 85 percent of hospitalizations were between completely unvaccinated people.
As of Wednesday, 83.5% of eligible British Columbia residents (75.1% of BC’s population) had at least one COVID-19 vaccine, and 75.4% of eligible individuals (67.8% of the population) were fully vaccinated. It is immunized. ..
