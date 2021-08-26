COVID-19: Rapid increase in vaccine demand following BC’s new passport requirements

Article content
Kierabo Nifacio and Longley arrived at the Italian Cultural Center on Wednesday, so Lee was able to get the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
So far this week, new vaccine registrations and reservations have almost doubled compared to last week.
Ly had postponed it, even though people at his workplace had urged him to get vaccinated. The couple’s two little children ran around a concrete patio outside the makeshift clinic, and Ly chased them whenever one went too far.
“I already have both shots, but he still needs to get him,” Bonifacio nodded her head towards Rye.
With a recent announcement by the authorities that she will limit access to non-essential services such as restaurants, cinemas and sporting events to vaccinated people next month, he will get his first shot. He said he was prompted.
“If we want to do things as a family, he has to be vaccinated, right?” Bonifacio said.
Vaccine reservations have more than doubled to nearly 17,000 this Monday and Tuesday after the announcement of the British Columbia vaccine card, according to health officials. This is up from just over 8,000 for the same two days last week.
Also on Wednesday, BC reported 698 new cases of COVID-19 as daily numbers continue to grow. Interior health was again the most common, with 273 new cases. Fraser Health had 149 new cases and Vancouver Coastal Health had 125 new cases.
Others who spoke to the post-media at the Vaccination Clinic in the Italian Cultural Center in eastern Vancouver on Wednesday have been prevented due to a recent announcement that unvaccinated people are banning non-essential services. He admitted that he was only getting vaccinated. But no one wanted to be identified.
However, many of the people who appeared came to the second shot.
“I was going to get it, whether it was announced or not,” said Patrick McLaren, who was coming for a second dose.
McLaren said he was “quite comfortable” with the idea of a vaccine passport, but he doesn’t really agree with them.
“No one really wants this, but if that’s what the government is trying to do, what are we going to do?” He said.
Aseem Sunda, who arrived for the first shot on Wednesday, also felt that he didn’t need a vaccine passport, saying BC already had a very high vaccination rate.
Sunda said it was the first time she had finished the test in Langara that morning and felt that it would take a long time to get vaccinated on Wednesday.
On Monday, the state announced a new order from state health officials. Vaccination proof required For those attending certain social and recreational events and settings in British Columbia, those who received their first dose by September 13th will continue to be able to attend these events, but after October 24th. You need to be double vaccinated.
