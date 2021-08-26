Oregon has reported an additional 20 COVID-19-related deaths. This is the 30th in Crook County. 2,777 and 1,080 hospitalizations

(Updated: Added OHA weekly report showing increased cases, hospitalizations and mortality)

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-In Oregon, there were 20 new COVID-19-related deaths, including the 30th death in Crook County, and the state’s death toll increased to 3,086, Oregon Health said. The bureau reported on Wednesday.

OHA also reported 2,777 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am today, bringing the state total to 263,164.

COVID-Increased cases, hospitalizations and deaths for 19 weeks

Oregon Health Department COVID-19 Weekly ReportIt shows a continuous increase in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths, announced Wednesday.

OHA reported 14,800 new cases of COVID-19 during the week from Monday, August 15th to Sunday, August 22nd. This represents a 16% increase over the previous week.

There were 601 new COVID-19 hospitalizations from 546 last week. It marked an increase for the seventh straight week.

Eighty-seven COVID-19-related deaths were reported, up from the 46 reported last week.

There were 149,836 COVID-19 tests during the week from August 15th to August 21st. The percentage of positive tests increased from 11.8% reported last week to 12.3%.

Wednesday COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report Shows 103 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the elderly living community and collective living environment, with 3 or more confirmed cases and 1 or more COVID-19-related deaths. increase.

COVID-19 hospitalized

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 1,080, 80 more than Tuesday. There are 295 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, 12 more than Tuesday.

There are 44 adult ICU beds (7% availability) out of a total of 662 and 320 adult non-ICU beds (8% availability) out of 4,256.

St. Charles Bend reported 72 COVID-19 patients early Wednesday, 14 in the ICU, all on mechanical ventilation.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Do not visit the emergency department for a COVID-19 test unless you need emergency treatment for your symptoms. Oregon’s emergency department is under heavy burden in response to the current surge in COVID-19.you can Find the test here..

If you have a medical condition that does not require emergency care, contact your health care provider. The emergency medical center will also help you get the treatment you need and save the emergency department from the additional burden.

Learn more about hospital capacity.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Wednesday that 11,462 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registries. Of this total, 2,951 was the first dose and 1,507 was the second dose given on Tuesday. The remaining 6,306, which was given the day before, was enrolled in the Tuesdasy vaccine registry.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 7,777 times per day.

Oregon is currently receiving 2,774,549 first and second doses of Pfizer Community, 1,831,684 first and second doses of Moderna, and 195,572 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Wednesday, 2,598,416 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,381,298 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Immune Information Systems (IIS).

These data are tentative and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data will be provided in Oregon’s COVID-19 data Dashboard Updated on Wednesday.

Oregon Healthcare Workforce COVID-19 Vaccine Intake: August Update

The August update added new data for all visualizations up to August 15, 2021 and now includes a physiotherapy license board in the dashboard. There are two types of physiotherapy license boards: 89% physiotherapist (PT) and 77% physiotherapy assistant (PTA). The Healthcare Workforce COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake dashboard is updated around the first week of every month.

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were Baker (9), Benton (21), Clackamas (129), Kratosop (22), Colombia (33), Couse (61), Crook (20). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (20), Deschutz (161), Douglas (245), Gilliam (4), Grant (6), Harney (5), Hood River (12), Jackson (614), Jefferson (32), Josephine ( 109), Klamath (46), Lake (5), Lane (183), Lincoln (36), Lynn (94), Malfur (25), Marion (169), Morrow (12), Multnomah (266), Pork ( 35), Sherman (3), Tillamook (34) Umatilla (68), Union (30), Wallowa (5), Wasco (32), Washington (170), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (60).

The 3,067th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 48-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on 16 August and died at home on 22 August. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,068th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 74-year-old woman from Douglas County who was positive on August 13 and died at the Mercy Medical Center on August 24. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,069th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 91-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on 30 July and died at home on 21 August. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,070th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is a 72-year-old woman from Crook County who was positive on August 3 and died on August 22. The location of death and the presence of underlying disease have been confirmed.

The 3,071th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 74-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on 16 August and died at home on 24 August. She had a fundamental condition.

The 3,072th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 59-year-old woman from Douglas County who was positive on August 23 and died at the Mercy Medical Center on August 24. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,073th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 72-year-old woman from Douglas County who was positive on August 19 and died at the Mercy Medical Center on August 24. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,074th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 89-year-old woman from Marion County who was positive on August 15 and died at Salem Health Hospital on August 23. She had a fundamental condition.

The 3,075th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 97-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on August 10 and died at home on August 23. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,076th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 69-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on 27 July and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on 23 August. She had a fundamental condition.

The 3,077th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 65-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on July 24 and died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on August 23. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,078th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 74-year-old man from Multnomah County who was positive on August 7 and died at the Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center on August 22. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,079th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 73-year-old man from Multnomah County who was positive on July 30 and died at the Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center on August 22. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,080th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 59-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on August 20 and died at the Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center on August 20. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,081st COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 69-year-old woman from Umatilla County who was positive on August 3 and died at St. Luke’s Hospital on August 15. She had a fundamental condition.

The 3,082th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 66-year-old man from Umatilla County who was positive on August 2 and died at the Providence Portland Medical Center on August 22. He had no fundamental conditions.

The 3,083th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 52-year-old woman from Umatilla County who was positive on July 28 and died at CHI St. Anthony Hospital on August 7. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,084th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 63-year-old man from Umatilla County who was positive on August 15 and died at the Good Shepherd Medical Center on August 23. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,085th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a positive 82-year-old woman from Lincoln County who died on August 23 at Albany General Hospital. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,086th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 55-year-old man from Columbia County who was positive on August 5 and died on August 19 at the Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

Note: Details about the 3,038th COVID-19-related death in Oregon, a 90-year-old man from Coos County, are known. He died in his residence.

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see the OHA web page (English Also Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.