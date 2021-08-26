Connect with us

British Columbia's COVID-19 vaccine demand surges after mandatory "passport" masks

40 seconds ago

Oliver (NEWS 1130) —A doctor in a British Columbia hit interior health area has introduced new restrictions, including the so-called “vaccine passport,” and as the trend spreads across the state, COVID-19 shots We have seen demand for a surge. ..

The Ministry of Health said Wednesday that daily registrations to get jabs have almost doubled compared to this time last week. People under the age of 40 make reservations for more than double the price last week.

This significant increase is due to BC struggling to contain the fourth wave of the pandemic. More than 80% of new cases and hospitalizations since August 10 were unvaccinated patients.On Monday, the state announced: Proof of immunity You will soon need it to access venues such as restaurants, concerts and gyms.On Tuesday, the mask Once again, it was mandated throughout the state. These new regulations followed the tightening of regulations in interior health areas, which continue to lead the state with new daily infectious diseases.

“New momentum, increasing demand”

Dr. Alan Radiman is a local doctor who has been practicing in South Okanagan for 26 years. For the past five months, he has been working on immunization efforts at the Oliver, Osoyoos and Keremeos clinics. He says the clinic he works for averages 55-60 appointments per day, but drop-ins exceed that.

“Currently, there are twice as many walk-in patients as reserved appointments,” he says.

“It’s getting louder. Many people are now coming to get the first vaccine for a variety of reasons. Also, people who haven’t completed immunization have caught up and completed immunization now. I’m watching you come to do it. “

Radiman says no one has turned his back on the clinic and will not.

New cases continue to be the most concentrated in Central Okanagan, but the number of regions where Radiman works continues to grow. According to the British Columbia Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 37 new cases in South Okanagan and Keremeos between August 15 and August 21, an increase from 19 days last week to 8 weeks last week.

Radiman said the combination of new infectious diseases, enhanced safety measures and the announcement of proof of vaccine plans will draw people into the door.

“We suddenly realized that we were in an enviable position in the interior health area. The number of cases every day is very high,” he explains.

“I think this expectation of the need for vaccination identification, the so-called” vaccination passport, “has created new momentum and increased demand. I think people are being persuaded by increasing obligations. At last, there is enough pressure for those who have been reluctant to say, “What if I could participate in life as I know it?” … Maybe I need proof of vaccination? “

However, Radiman says the decision to vaccinate cannot be attributed to a single variable.

“It’s like a packet of licorice of all kinds, for so many different reasons,” he says.

“There are many reasons why people continue to come to get vaccinated. Once they sit down, we talk about why COVID vaccination is important to their lives, their family lives, and the people they are dating. They are happy because they can actually have a very attractive and very focused conversation. “

Vaccine decisions complicated by false information determined by many factors

Many applied enthusiastically as soon as they qualified, but others waited for immunization because they thought the cases would eventually go to zero. Others were not worried about serious illness and changed their minds when nearby people were hospitalized or died. Some say they lied about vaccination against health orders, but due to new obligations from the workplace and the state, they finally decided to do it.

Occasionally, those who are shot with resentment offend the clinic staff or attack them with a barrage of conspiracy theories.

“There are some very strange ideas out there right now about why we are vaccinated, and of course these are all myths. There is a lot of chatter. We are all Tired and tired. We spend more time on computers and smartphones sometimes dig the wrong rabbit holes on social media, “he says.

“There is good evidence, very good and compelling evidence, why the vaccine works, and why we need to do this as a state and as a country. COVID is a catastrophic disease. 100 people infected I can’t predict which of them will go to ICU bed. “

When it comes to criticism of the state’s proof of vaccine plans, Radiman is less patient with those who say it is an infringement of their rights.

“To be able to drive a car, having a driver’s license is essential in my mind. It’s in the public interest,” he says.

“If an RCMP cop pulls us, none of us are afraid to withdraw our driver’s license. In fact, we probably expect it. Vaccinations make no difference. I We are facing a global crisis and we need to work together. This is the way we get there, “he says.

“I can’t put my watch back,” he said, asking if he wanted to move sooner.

The state did not classify new vaccine registrations and appointments by health authorities, but provided a numerical summary.

“On Monday, August 23, 2021, there were 8,909 new registrations and 7,347 new reservations, compared to the previous Monday, which recorded 3,242 new registrations and 3,896 reservations. It shows that the number of registrations per day increased by 174.8% and the number of reservations increased by 88.6%, “said the statement.

“On Tuesday, August 24th, there were a total of 10,175 new registrations and 9,486 new reservations, which is a 201.3% increase in registrations and a 124.4% increase in reservations compared to the previous Tuesday. It shows that you did. “

