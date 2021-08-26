Covid-19: Wastewater data shows Christchurch virus, but may be from MIQ

Covid-19 was detected in Christchurch wastewater.

However, the Crown Institute of Science ESR emphasizes that there are three active cases in the city’s controlled isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities.

is more than 90 tests were conducted from wastewater test sites nationwideDr. Caroline McKelney, Director of Public Health, covering 3.8 million people, announced during the Covid-19 update on Thursday.

ESR / included Covid-19 was detected in Christchurch wastewater, but may be from people at the MIQ facility.

Covid-19 was detected in Christchurch catchments on Saturday and Monday. However, there are three active cases at MIQ facilities. More samples will be taken on Thursday.

According to the ESR website, wastewater tests can show that someone in the network is shedding the virus, but where and who is shedding the virus, or the exact number of people who contributed to positive detection. Cannot be identified.

Emission levels can vary significantly between individuals and at different stages of infection, and not all infected individuals shed the virus.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health said Saturday and Monday’s detection of Covid-19 in Christchurch’s wastewater was “consistent” with virus excretion from three positive cases at a MIQ facility in the city.

“Today, more samples are taken from around Christchurch and we expect results to come out by the weekend. All other South Island sites are negative.”

According to the ESR of the Institute for Environmental Sciences, the sensitivity of wastewater inspection is sufficient to “find about 10 cases in an area of ​​100,000 people”, but this is not a strict rule.

“Theoretically it is possible to detect one person who sheds the virus, but in reality it is unlikely,” the website said.

“There is evidence of detection of SARS-CoV-2. [the virus that causes Covid-19] In wastewater, where there are only three known cases in the catchment area, ESR believes that one person can shed a large amount of virus, so it may be detected that one person is shedding the virus. ..

“Positive detection in wastewater indicates that at least one person is draining SARS-CoV-2 into the wastewater within 24 hours before each sample is collected.”

According to the website, people infected with Covid-19 may shed the virus weeks after the infection has stopped.

The ESR is gradually adding the South Island site to its regular wastewater tests, senior science leader Brent Gilpin said Tuesday.

Wastewater samples were tested last week in Christchurch, Nelson, Westport, Dunedin, Queenstown, Invercargill and Golem, with additions such as Timaru, Blenheim and Wanaka this week.

According to Gilpin, samples were typically taken from 26 ESR sites weekly, and in some cases twice a week, but work has increased “significantly” since the outbreak of the community last week.

Between August 11th and August 22nd, 14 samples were tested, but no virus was detected, he said.

McElnay announced 68 new community cases for Covid-19 on Thursday. Currently, there are a total of 277 cases of delta outbreaks, 263 cases in Auckland and 14 cases in Wellington.

Approximately 24,402 individual contacts have also been formally identified.

Of those, 65% were tracked by contact tracers. About 71% of all contacts are tested. The rest is being followed up by the authorities.