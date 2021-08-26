Health
Covid-19: Wastewater data shows Christchurch virus, but may be from MIQ
Covid-19 was detected in Christchurch wastewater.
However, the Crown Institute of Science ESR emphasizes that there are three active cases in the city’s controlled isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities.
is more than 90 tests were conducted from wastewater test sites nationwideDr. Caroline McKelney, Director of Public Health, covering 3.8 million people, announced during the Covid-19 update on Thursday.
Covid-19 was detected in Christchurch catchments on Saturday and Monday. However, there are three active cases at MIQ facilities. More samples will be taken on Thursday.
read more:
* Covid-19 was detected in wastewater – so what does that really mean?
* Explainer: Science behind Covid-19 found in Wellington’s wastewater
According to the ESR website, wastewater tests can show that someone in the network is shedding the virus, but where and who is shedding the virus, or the exact number of people who contributed to positive detection. Cannot be identified.
Emission levels can vary significantly between individuals and at different stages of infection, and not all infected individuals shed the virus.
A spokesman for the Ministry of Health said Saturday and Monday’s detection of Covid-19 in Christchurch’s wastewater was “consistent” with virus excretion from three positive cases at a MIQ facility in the city.
“Today, more samples are taken from around Christchurch and we expect results to come out by the weekend. All other South Island sites are negative.”
According to the ESR of the Institute for Environmental Sciences, the sensitivity of wastewater inspection is sufficient to “find about 10 cases in an area of 100,000 people”, but this is not a strict rule.
“Theoretically it is possible to detect one person who sheds the virus, but in reality it is unlikely,” the website said.
“There is evidence of detection of SARS-CoV-2. [the virus that causes Covid-19] In wastewater, where there are only three known cases in the catchment area, ESR believes that one person can shed a large amount of virus, so it may be detected that one person is shedding the virus. ..
“Positive detection in wastewater indicates that at least one person is draining SARS-CoV-2 into the wastewater within 24 hours before each sample is collected.”
According to the website, people infected with Covid-19 may shed the virus weeks after the infection has stopped.
The ESR is gradually adding the South Island site to its regular wastewater tests, senior science leader Brent Gilpin said Tuesday.
Wastewater samples were tested last week in Christchurch, Nelson, Westport, Dunedin, Queenstown, Invercargill and Golem, with additions such as Timaru, Blenheim and Wanaka this week.
According to Gilpin, samples were typically taken from 26 ESR sites weekly, and in some cases twice a week, but work has increased “significantly” since the outbreak of the community last week.
Between August 11th and August 22nd, 14 samples were tested, but no virus was detected, he said.
McElnay announced 68 new community cases for Covid-19 on Thursday. Currently, there are a total of 277 cases of delta outbreaks, 263 cases in Auckland and 14 cases in Wellington.
Approximately 24,402 individual contacts have also been formally identified.
Of those, 65% were tracked by contact tracers. About 71% of all contacts are tested. The rest is being followed up by the authorities.
Sources
2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/300391977/covid19-wastewater-data-shows-virus-in-christchurch-but-it-could-be-from-miq
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]