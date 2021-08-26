Another three died of COVID-19 at their home in western Sydney. Why is that happening?

With today’s announcement Three other men died of COVID-19 at home In western Sydney, many are wondering why some patients are out of reach of the medical system when their condition worsens.

New South Wales Chief Medical Officer Kelly Chant said Thursday in his 30s, 60s and 80s, an unvaccinated man died another day last week after “worse at home.” Stated.

It continues COVID-Death of Iane Taisako, 193 Mothers Earlier this week at her home in Emerton, western Sydney. The 30-year-old is the youngest woman to die of COVID-19 in Australia. Her death, as well as the deaths of three men, was referred to a coroner.

Ianeta Isaco died at Emerton’s home, the 75th COVID death since June. ((( supply ).

The majority of the 79 people who died since the outbreak in what is now New South Wales died in hospitals, but some were at home when the virus died.

At least eight people have died at home from COVID-19 since June 16, according to information provided by NSW Health.

These deaths include young people such as Isaco and 27-year-old Odearaskar, and in some cases older people who refused additional assistance. All are residents of southwest or western Sydney and are at the mercy of a deadly outbreak.

What happens after a positive test?

In the first stage of the pandemic, all people who tested positive for the virus were admitted to the hospital for observation, but at this stage of the outbreak, all people with mild COVID-19 symptoms went to the hospital. There is not enough room to be hospitalized.

Most people with COVID-19 experience only mild symptoms and can recover at home. In this case, the health authorities will contact you regularly by phone or text if there are any changes in the patient’s symptoms or physical and mental health.

Health in New South Wales is also working to give police details of positive cases, Dr. Chant said earlier this week, so they could do a direct welfare check.

On the other hand, patients who cannot be isolated in their home or living environment may be admitted to special health facilities similar to hotel quarantine, and patients with serious symptoms or high risk factors are hospitalized.

As of Thursday, there were more than 12,000 active cases in the state, or 698 COVID-19 people requiring hospitalization for about 5% of cases.

Health officials admitted on Thursday that the health system was already under pressure, but they urged people not to delay asking for help “with soldiers.”

“I’m worried that people aren’t seeking treatment,” said Claire Skinner, an emergency physician working at a public hospital in New South Wales.

“In case of emergency, please come to the emergency department.”

Why were these people not hospitalized?

Investigations referred to coroners have limited details on the exact situation of the deaths of eight people.

However, in general, there seem to be two important factors that can contribute. It is a virus that resists looking for health care and can get worse rapidly and unexpectedly.

According to NSW Health, many who died at home refused additional assistance, whether in hospitals or special medical facilities. This can be due to a variety of reasons, including the desire to be with a younger or older family, fear of the authorities, or not wanting to be alone.

This was the case leading up to death Saeeda Akobi Joujo Shuka, who lives in western Sydney, 57 years old. The first person to die of COVID-19 at home at the time of this outbreak after “deciding to stay home” at the end of last month.

Her son was also infected with the virus, and the family was “provided to be transported to another facility to assist them in their isolation and care,” but declined, Dr. Chant said at the time.

Approximately two weeks later, after a man in his 60s with COVID-19 had already died and was taken to the hospital, Health Minister Brad Hazard said authorities were particularly concerned about refugee families.

“We especially see refugee family groups, often large families, and often only one or two families making income, They are hesitant to come to the health authorities. “There is a problem in our family,” he said.

“They are worried that they will be treated the same as they would in their own hometown,” he said.

Mohammad al-Kafazi, chief executive of the Australian Federation of Ethnic Community Councils, said the death revealed an urgent need to improve the health literacy of vulnerable multicultural communities.

One of the key issues, he said, was a lack of understanding of medical costs. “If they call an ambulance, it puts a strain on them and they are afraid they will have to pay thousands of dollars from their own pockets,” he said.

NSW Health has confirmed that no one with COVID-19 will be prosecuted for calling ambulance or hospital care, but Al-Khafaji said the message is all that needs to be heard. Said that it was not transmitted to the person.

“Health authorities need to be good at telling and telling these vulnerable communities that it’s okay to come forward for help. These are the conditions … we work with them on their You need to try to understand what your concerns are. “

No warning sign

However, in some cases, there may be no warning sign that the patient is about to get worse.

Aude Alaskar was an avid soccer player with no underlying health problems. ((( supply ).

27 years old Aude Alaskar was monitored daily by the local health district. And during the period of his illness, he showed only mild symptoms.

However, on the 13th day, he “suddenly deteriorated” and collapsed on his way to the shower at Warwick Farm Unit, southwest of Sydney. According to friends and family, he was healthy and healthy and had no underlying health.

After death, Dr. Chant said it was important to remember that “your health can deteriorate and you can die suddenly with COVID.”

Details of the three deaths announced Thursday have not yet been revealed, but Dr. Shunt said all three men were being cared for by the community’s Western Sydney Health District.

What causes people to get worse rapidly?

According to Professor Emeritus Gerard FitzGerald, an expert in emergency medicine at the Queensland Institute of Technology, there is no easy answer.

He said the two possible causes were secondary bacterial pneumonia, which could overcome people “very quickly”, or “overwhelming inflammatory response to unexpected viruses.” COVID-19 is also known to cause viral infections in the heart and can cause arrhythmias.

“It’s totally unexpected and unpredictable, and probably rare,” added Professor Fitzgerald. “But there is certainly evidence that this virus causes viremia as well as viral pneumonia, which means that viral infections are widespread throughout the system.”

He described the potential for these complications as “very rare, sudden, and unexpected,” and emphasized that home care remains an appropriate response for the vast majority of people with COVID-19. bottom.

There is little else that can be done to predict whether a healthy person is likely to experience these complications. “Often it happens suddenly,” said Professor Fitzgerald.

This week, Dr. Chant especially urged people with COVID-19 to monitor dizziness and shortness of breath, especially in young people, and seek immediate help if they experience them.

“If someone appears early and gets good oxygen intake, it may prevent them from getting worse,” she said.

“Our system is clearly stressed, but the best you can do is to be present early for care, so don’t hesitate.”

