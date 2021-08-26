Immune statement can be used as evidence of vaccination

news

Those who have been vaccinated twice with different COVID vaccines can use this statement until they have access to the COVID-19 digital certificate.

People who had to switch vaccine brands after the first injection, for example due to clinical or availability reasons, were federally COVID-19 Digital, despite having been vaccinated twice so far. The certificate could not be accessed.

Currently, the certificate system does not recognize the person who had it Dosage of two different vaccinesHowever, DoH states that it is working towards a permanent solution to the issue of Services Australia, which manages the Australian Immunology Registry (AIR) under the auspices of Medicare.

‘Temporarily, individuals who have undergone a mixed dosing schedule can use the immune history statement [IHS] As evidence of vaccination, “said a DoH spokesman. newsGP..

‘IHS displays all vaccinations received by an individual and reported to AIR, including COVID-19.

“Such individuals can use IHS as evidence of vaccination until access to the COVID-19 digital certificate is valid on a clinically approved mixed dosing schedule.”

Services Australia has also received “many” inquiries regarding this matter and said it hopes to resolve the issue soon. However, the exact time frame has not been announced by the government sector at the time of issuance.

Dr. Judit Gonchi, GP of Parramatta in Greater Western Sydney, said: newsGP She is still “very waiting for a solution” to the digital certificate issue.

She noticed a system gap last month when her 73-year-old husband’s digital certificate was not approved, despite being fully vaccinated.

He was in early April after the Australian Immunotechnology Advisory Group (ATAGI) advised in May that Pfizer should be given to people with a history of recurrent thrombosis associated with antiphospholipid antibody syndrome. I was receiving AstraZeneca vaccine in July and Pfizer in July. Dr. Gonji’s husband had previously been treated.

COVID-19 Digital Certificate, Designed as official evidence of complete vaccination, Was released in June this year. There is currently no widespread need to show evidence of vaccination status in Australia, but that can change and gives more freedom to those who can prove that they are fully vaccinated. There is a possibility.

On Thursday, New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Beregikrian announced that outdoor restrictions would be reduced from mid-September. For those who have been able to prove their vaccination status..

Certificates are typically generated a second dose, automatically generated when uploaded to AIR, available in the Express Plus Medicare app, and can also be downloaded to your smartphone.

All COVID-19 vaccinations made after February 20, this year must be legally added to AIR Within 24 hours after administration if possible Or otherwise within 10 business days.

At the moment, ATAGI Same COVID-19 vaccine recommended Unless there are specific contraindications, it is used for both doses of the initial vaccination program.

DoH said returnees who received their first vaccination abroad but do not have access to the same vaccine brand in Australia may also need mixed vaccination.

According to the survey Mixed dose vaccination may be effective In some circumstances, there is currently no formal approval of the approach.

