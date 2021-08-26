Recommended masks for all indoors in San Diego County due to the spread of the virus

Suggest a fix
San Diego-San Diego, grab those masks.
County public health officials said Wednesday that they recommend that everyone wear a face cover in an indoor public place, regardless of vaccination status.Looks rough The same policymaker had for about a month, It was after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending wearing masks indoors in all areas experiencing “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 infections.
Not on mission, but this move is similar in scope State Guidance on Masking For indoor public places such as retail stores, restaurants and government offices.
In California, masks are required in all environments, including public transport, kindergarten to high school and nursery indoors, and medical facilities, and unvaccinated residents with few exemptions need indoors.
The duty of indoor masks at school ranks some local parents and in progress series of Rally — And a recent San Diego County Oversight Board meeting It got hot — In the so-called “mask selection” bid in the classroom.
In a statement, county public health officer Dr. Wilma Uten said indoor masking “adds a layer of protection and reduces the risk of COVID-19.”
“If you haven’t been fully vaccinated yet, we recommend that you do it now, which can delay the spread of this more contagious strain of COVID-19,” Uten said. Stated.
Authorities reported 1,327 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the total pandemic in the region to over 327,000. Twenty-five new deaths have been reported since the county’s final tally was released on August 18. Includes 15 men and 10 women who died between August 11th and 22nd.
The county case rate per 100,000 inhabitants is 35.2, with the majority of cases recorded in fully unvaccinated residents. The 14-day positive case rolling rate in San Diego County is 7.3%.
As of Wednesday, more than 4.5 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the county, and approximately 85% of county residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose.
..
