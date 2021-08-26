Health
According to IDPH, vaccines are still the “strongest” preventative measure for COVID.News, sports, work
Vaccine or increase your risk of suffering more severely from COVID-19.
This is a message from the Iowa Public Health Service, following an increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths over the last few weeks.
“Although there are several tools available to prevent the spread of COVID-19, vaccines are still the strongest and Iowan needs to be vaccinated as soon as possible.” IDPH stated in a written statement.
The department reported on Wednesday that the majority of current COVID-19 hospitalizations were during unvaccinated Iowan.
On Wednesday, 79% of individuals hospitalized with a primary COVID-19 diagnosis were unvaccinated, and 86% of ICU patients were unvaccinated prior to infection, IDPH reported.
The hospitalization rate is currently the highest among middle-aged and older people. About 90% of hospitalized patients are over 40 years old. Children under the age of 18 make up only 2% of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
At the same time, IDPH reports that the state is in much better condition than it was in November 2020, when it experienced the highest levels of viral activity. And part of the reason is for vaccines.
“We have many tools we need to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. The most important tool we have is a vaccine. It prevents serious illness, hospitalization and death. It ’s very effective. ” IDPH Interim Director Kelly Garcia said. “For those who have been waiting for a full FDA-approved guarantee, we recommend scheduling your appointment today.”
According to IDPH, preventing hospitalization with avoidable COVID-19 also helps protect medical resources in case of other needs such as illness, injury or emergency.
Some Iowa hospitals have recently reported increased hospitalizations for children with RSV, limiting the number of beds in other patients.
On Wednesday, IDPH reported 42 additional deaths from COVID-19. These deaths occurred over a four-week period from July 24th to August. 22nd 2021.
Since early August, three deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Webster County. The total death toll in Webster County since March 2020 is 102.
IDPH emphasizes these measures to protect itself and others from COVID-19.
Get vaccinated
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 60% of Iowan over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated, and daily vaccination rates have increased recently.
All Iowans over the age of 12 are eligible for the COVID-29 vaccine. Vaccines are free, safe, and available throughout the state. Find your vaccine provider at vacccinateiowa.gov. If you have questions about your vaccine, you should contact your healthcare provider. Click here for current people eligible for additional COVID-19 vaccine.
I take the test
If you or your loved one is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, get tested as soon as possible. Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, sore throat, and loss of taste and smell. Testing is widely available with many useful options.
Iowans can access the test at:
• Primary care provider
• urgent care
• Local and national pharmacies
• Private labs in the local community
Test Iowa at home:
IDPH and State Hygienic Lab have partnered to provide Iowans with a free home test kit. These test kits are ideal for prophylactic diagnosis. Proactive test example:
• Before the next trip or before returning from the trip.
• Check for negative status before attending an event.
• Recent COVID-19 is positive and I want to ensure a negative result before returning to normal activity.
• Keep it handy for family members in case of exposure.
For more information, please visit testiowa.com to order a test kit or find a pick-up site near you.
Iowans are urged not to visit the hospital’s emergency room for COVID-19 diagnostics unless they experience severe symptoms. ER visits not only expose other people who are medically vulnerable to the virus, but can also put additional strain on hospital resources.
Seek treatment
If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, administration of monoclonal antibodies may reduce the severity of your symptoms and prevent adverse consequences. These antibodies can reduce the amount of virus in the body. Monoclonal antibodies do not contain the virus that causes COVID-19. It is important to do this before the symptoms progress to ensure the best possible results.
Webster County COVID data reported
According to the Iowa Public Health Service, 96 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Webster County in the last seven days.
During that period, 7% of the tests performed were positive.
The ministry reported that the largest proportion of these new cases, 26%, was in people between the ages of 18 and 29.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 6,218 COVID-19 cases in Webster County.
The Iowa Public Health Service reported that COVID-19 killed 102 people in the county.
Sources
2/ https://www.messengernews.net/news/local-news/2021/08/vaccine-remains-strongest-prevention-of-covid-idph-says/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]