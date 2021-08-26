According to IDPH, vaccines are still the “strongest” preventative measure for COVID.News, sports, work

Vaccine or increase your risk of suffering more severely from COVID-19.

This is a message from the Iowa Public Health Service, following an increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths over the last few weeks.

“Although there are several tools available to prevent the spread of COVID-19, vaccines are still the strongest and Iowan needs to be vaccinated as soon as possible.” IDPH stated in a written statement.

The department reported on Wednesday that the majority of current COVID-19 hospitalizations were during unvaccinated Iowan.

On Wednesday, 79% of individuals hospitalized with a primary COVID-19 diagnosis were unvaccinated, and 86% of ICU patients were unvaccinated prior to infection, IDPH reported.

The hospitalization rate is currently the highest among middle-aged and older people. About 90% of hospitalized patients are over 40 years old. Children under the age of 18 make up only 2% of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

At the same time, IDPH reports that the state is in much better condition than it was in November 2020, when it experienced the highest levels of viral activity. And part of the reason is for vaccines.

“We have many tools we need to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. The most important tool we have is a vaccine. It prevents serious illness, hospitalization and death. It ’s very effective. ” IDPH Interim Director Kelly Garcia said. “For those who have been waiting for a full FDA-approved guarantee, we recommend scheduling your appointment today.”

According to IDPH, preventing hospitalization with avoidable COVID-19 also helps protect medical resources in case of other needs such as illness, injury or emergency.

Some Iowa hospitals have recently reported increased hospitalizations for children with RSV, limiting the number of beds in other patients.

On Wednesday, IDPH reported 42 additional deaths from COVID-19. These deaths occurred over a four-week period from July 24th to August. 22nd 2021.

Since early August, three deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Webster County. The total death toll in Webster County since March 2020 is 102.

IDPH emphasizes these measures to protect itself and others from COVID-19.

Get vaccinated

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 60% of Iowan over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated, and daily vaccination rates have increased recently.

All Iowans over the age of 12 are eligible for the COVID-29 vaccine. Vaccines are free, safe, and available throughout the state. Find your vaccine provider at vacccinateiowa.gov. If you have questions about your vaccine, you should contact your healthcare provider. Click here for current people eligible for additional COVID-19 vaccine.

I take the test

If you or your loved one is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, get tested as soon as possible. Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, sore throat, and loss of taste and smell. Testing is widely available with many useful options.

Iowans can access the test at:

• Primary care provider

• urgent care

• Local and national pharmacies

• Private labs in the local community

Test Iowa at home:

IDPH and State Hygienic Lab have partnered to provide Iowans with a free home test kit. These test kits are ideal for prophylactic diagnosis. Proactive test example:

• Before the next trip or before returning from the trip.

• Check for negative status before attending an event.

• Recent COVID-19 is positive and I want to ensure a negative result before returning to normal activity.

• Keep it handy for family members in case of exposure.

For more information, please visit testiowa.com to order a test kit or find a pick-up site near you.

Iowans are urged not to visit the hospital’s emergency room for COVID-19 diagnostics unless they experience severe symptoms. ER visits not only expose other people who are medically vulnerable to the virus, but can also put additional strain on hospital resources.

Seek treatment

If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, administration of monoclonal antibodies may reduce the severity of your symptoms and prevent adverse consequences. These antibodies can reduce the amount of virus in the body. Monoclonal antibodies do not contain the virus that causes COVID-19. It is important to do this before the symptoms progress to ensure the best possible results.

Webster County COVID data reported

According to the Iowa Public Health Service, 96 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Webster County in the last seven days.

During that period, 7% of the tests performed were positive.

The ministry reported that the largest proportion of these new cases, 26%, was in people between the ages of 18 and 29.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 6,218 COVID-19 cases in Webster County.

The Iowa Public Health Service reported that COVID-19 killed 102 people in the county.