Increasing cases of children as grades stumble upon outbreaks

A year after virtual school, students and parents were similarly excited about the resurgence of face-to-face learning. However, as soon as the new school year began, many children were sent home after many COVID-19 outbreaks forced them into quarantine.

In Florida, school districts around the state, Including Duval County in Jacksonville, Schools are closing as the number of cases increases. In the New Orleans School District, 299 active COVID-19 cases and more than 3,000 students and staff were quarantined. According to district data.. Mississippi public health officials said Approximately 20,000 students are being quarantined throughout the state.

School outbreaks caused by high community infections and lack of mitigation measures have not only disrupted academic programs, but may have contributed to the proliferation of COVID-19 cases among children across the country and health. Experts say. They are worried that cases will continue to grow if schools do not implement masking or other basic precautions, and adults in the community remain unvaccinated.

“Looking at the age-specific cases of the past few weeks, the main reason for the noticeable difference between school-age children and everyone else is that they are returning to school full-time. That’s what Jason Salemi said. , Associate Professor of Epidemiology, University of South Florida, College of Public Health.

Florida school closed late, Where an executive order signed by Governor Ron DeSantis banned mask and vaccine obligationsPersonally influenced Salemi, whose 3-year-old daughter attended only three out of 12 days of school.

Overall cases of COVID-19 in Florida appear to be stable, but pediatric cases continue to grow, he said.

In the week ending August 13, state-wide cases decreased by 1% from the previous week, while cases aged 12-19 years increased by 16% and children under 12 years increased by 21%. According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.