Elevating COVID-19 cases among New Jersey children under 18 years of age

According to the State Department of Health, the number of COVID-19 cases in children under the age of 18 is increasing in New Jersey.

An upward trend is seen when millions of students are preparing to return to school.

New data show that nearly 6.6% of the more than 37,000 tests conducted on children two weeks ago returned positive. The number of child cases has been steadily increasing since early July.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in New Jersey are also on the rise, reaching more than 1,000 for the first time since May.

According to a new report from the CDC, unvaccinated people are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized.