The report states that the NHS is planning a Covid vaccine for children from the age of 12 | Health Policy





NHS England is being told to prepare to administer the Covid vaccine to all children over the age of 12 as vaccine advisors continue to consider whether to extend the program, as reported. The planned extension of the vaccination program will occur at the same time as the start of the new school year. The NHS Trust is told to make a plan by 4 pm on Friday. The Daily Telegraph report. Children aged 12 to 15 years in the United Kingdom are currently offered the coronavirus vaccine only if they are in certain health conditions or live with vulnerable people, but the vaccine is distributed in the United States and Germany. It has already been expanded to that age group by countries such as Israel. The Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunization (JCVI) has been considering whether to extend the introduction of vaccines to young people in the UK, but one member recently admitted that the committee was “very cautious.” rice field. Children rarely experience serious Covid. This means that the possible side effects of the vaccine should be carefully weighed against its potential benefits. Myocarditis and pericarditis in young recipients of mRNA vaccines such as those produced by Moderna and Pfizer, while restricted to over 40 years in the UK after the discovery of the AstraZeneca vaccine developed by the University of Oxford. Rare cases have caused concerns in the United States, which can cause fatal blood clots in some recipients. Talking about the Today program on Radio 4 Thursday morning, Professor Devi Sridhar, chair of the University of Edinburgh’s Global Public Health, suggested that vaccine advisors were too cautious. “They are waiting and watching. I think the problem with the pandemic is that it takes time to wait and watch,” Sridal said. “Time is an important currency now, because we can’t wait and see, and after six months we say: OK, it’s safe. Let’s get vaccinated. “If most people between the ages of 12 and 15 become infected in the last 6 months, they will somehow lose their time frame, so it’s an emergency and there is a very infectious delta. Given that, they probably don’t feel the urgency we should feel. “ Telegraph said he saw NHS guidance suggesting that children aged 12 to 15 should be considered capable of deciding whether or not to agree to vaccination. The trust was asked to devise a plan to start distributing vaccines at schools on September 6, with the goal of immunizing 75% of children by November 1, the newspaper said internally. Stated in the email. Nearly 63% of British people have been vaccinated twice with the coronavirus vaccine so far. Department health Social Care said it is planning various scenarios. A spokeswoman said: “No decision has been made on vaccinations between the ages of 12 and 15 and it is inaccurate to propose other methods. Ministers have not yet received further advice from JCVI regarding this cohort. All We continue to plan various scenarios to prepare for the unforeseen situation. “

