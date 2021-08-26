Welsh doctors were told to suspend regular blood tests





Due to a global shortage of test tubes, the Welsh family GP was told to distribute non-essential blood tests. They are said to be short of receptacles used to collect blood supplied by the US company Becton, Dickinson & Company. The company warns of serious supply chain problems due to pandemic and transportation issues. The NHS Wales has issued guidelines that include a temporary suspension of several blood tests. The Aneurin Bevan Health Board has instructed GPs in the area to halve the number of blood tests performed. read more:80 Covid Cases Linked to Swan Sea Bay Pubs and Clubs Pontypridd’s Taff Vale Practice sent a message similar to the following: “Due to a shortage of blood bottles from our national suppliers, all non-urgent blood will be put on hold for the time being. This includes regular monitoring tests. This is expected to last for about a year. 3 months.” Earlier this month, a British doctor said: Request some tests only under certain circumstances Patients with suspected allergies or vitamin D deficiency may face delayed routine examinations. Birth blood tests may also be affected unless the patient is 35 years of age or older. Welsh Health Minister Eluned Morgan said the new clinical guidance is to maintain supply in the event of an emergency. “Patient safety remains a priority and testing will only be delayed if the NHS evaluates it as clinically safe,” she said. “People in need of urgent care should continue to seek it as usual.” According to Welsh guidance, allergy testing is “not a priority at this time unless there is a clinical need” and regular health examinations are “not a priority”. The new Welsh GP guidance states that regular blood tests should be staggered if they are clinically safe and advised not to stockpile vials in general Welsh practice. They are also told not to have a blood test at the time of surgery if the patient is referred to the hospital for further treatment. Testing for patients at immediate risk will be prioritized for the next three months. Dr. David Bayley, Chairman of BMACymru, told BBC Wales: In general practice and hospitals, you basically need to distribute them. “Patient care is affected. We hope the impact will be minimal, but we’re out of the pandemic and we have a large backlog of work. The last thing we need is more work. It’s a boost. I don’t have the tools to actually do the job. “ The NHS Wales said the Government of Wales and the Government of Wales are working closely with other countries to procure alternatives to affected products. Click on your email inbox to get the latest news from Wales Online, including the Covid briefing. here ..

..

