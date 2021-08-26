NSW records 1,029 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths and some relaxation of restrictions

A man infected with COVID-19 while admitted to the Nepean Hospital in western Sydney was the third dead in connection with an outbreak in the hospital.

Key Point: Some freedom for fully vaccinated people begins on September 13th

Changes occur as authorities are interested in people’s mental health

A study will be conducted on the deaths of three COVIDs in private homes in western Sydney.

The death of a man in his 60s was the 80th COVID-related death since the onset of the delta outbreak that began on June 16.

Nepian Hospital had two unrelated COVID-19 clusters, one of which was linked to the hospital’s mental health center.

New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejikrian died after revealing new freedom to adults who were fully vaccinated with COVID-19 on the same day that state outbreaks increased by a record 1,029. rice field.

Beginning September 13, Municipal (LGA) households interested in all vaccinated adults will be able to gather outdoors for recreation in addition to an hour of exercise.

Fully vaccinated people outside the LGA of interest can hold outdoor meetings of up to 5 people (including children) within the LGA or within 5 km of their home.

Health officials have also previously announced three COVID-19 deaths (males in their 30s, 60s and 80s). All of these lived in western Sydney and died at home.

Ms. Beregikrian said the state was “sprinting at high vaccination rates” and now has over 6.2 million jabs, providing new freedom.

She also said they were introduced to fight the ninth week’s blockade of COVID-19 in Greater Sydney, which was affecting people’s mental health.

“”[We] I know that getting people together is the most missed thing. “

“From the various options we considered, it was an option that met the mental health needs and well-being of our community, but also provided the lowest risk setting.”

The prime minister has flagged children to announce plans to return to school tomorrow.

The regional blockade in New South Wales was extended until midnight on September 10 as the virus continued to spread. Especially in the Western District Health District (LHD), there were 35 cases, including 25 in Dubbo.

There are six in the westernmost part of the state, five of which are in Wilcannia.

There were no new cases in Hunter New England LHD, with two cases each in Wollongong and the Central Coast.

The blockade of the area was scheduled to end this weekend.

Deputy Prime Minister John Barillaro said the decision to maintain lockdown was important as the region remained at the “edge of the knife.”

“It’s a tinderbox ready to explode,” he said.

Fragments of the virus have been detected in Tamworth, Melimbra, Cooma, and Brewarina. There are no known cases at these locations.

The new freedom of the LGA of concern will be implemented in conjunction with existing restrictions. This means that fully vaccinated households can spend recreational time outdoors, but only for one hour, between 5 am and 9 pm, and 5 km of the house.

Ms Berejiklian said the state is on track to reach 70% of fully vaccinated people over the age of 16 in the first two weeks of October if current NSW vaccination rates continue.

“New South Wales is calling on the industry and the public to get ready when we get 70% double vaccination, that’s when things start to start,” she said. ..

“We are a risk-assessing government and want to live with this virus and accept that Delta is always with us.”

NSW Health said the three men who died were “cared for in the community.”

Chief Health Officer Kelly Chant said the male death occurred between August 17th and 21st and was being investigated by the Western Sydney LHD “to examine all learning.”

“Don’t hesitate if you have breathing changes, dyspnea, dizziness, or worsening conditions. Our system is clearly stressed, but the best you can do is , To be present early for care, “said Dr. Shunt.

Dr. Chant warned that the number of cases could continue to grow. A total of 1,029 new infections today was the highest number recorded in any Australian state or territory since the outbreak of the pandemic.

She said numbers continue to depend on compliance with restrictions, and authorities are beginning to see a “deterioration” in people’s willingness to comply.

“People are clearly very tired and frustrated by the length and duration of the limits,” she said.

Dr. Chant hopes that the number of cases will begin to decline by September 13, when the new rules come into force, and said the warm weather and mental health effects of September were behind the change. ..

“What we do is also encourage vaccination, because you need to be vaccinated to take advantage of it.”

Of the 1,029 new cases, 403 were from the western Sydney region.

While 61 cases were infectious in the community, 33 cases were quarantined during part of the infection period and 844 cases are under investigation.

Currently, there are 689 COVID-19 cases in the hospital, 116 of which are in the intensive care unit, 43 of which are ventilator infections.

