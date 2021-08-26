A common viral illness in children who come back after the Covid-19 restriction is relaxed





Common viral illnesses in children have revived following the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions. There were eight cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) here last week after the Covid-19 measures helped reduce the spread last year. Cilliande Gascun of the National Virus Reference said that some seasonal viruses have reappeared in the last two months. “The relaxation of 18 months of public health measures has increased socialization and increased the chances of these viruses spreading from person to person,” he said. Parents are advised to be aware of the symptoms of severe respiratory infections in children at risk, such as high temperatures above 37.8 ° C, persistent dry cough, feeding difficulties, rapid or noisy breathing. To do. Respiratory disorders, including colds and RSV, are very common in young children each year. However, last winter’s Covid-19 measures for mask wearing, physical distance and hand washing meant that young people were much less infected. There will be more cases this year as they have not developed immunity. RSV is a very common virus, and almost all children become infected with RSV by the age of two. In older children and adults, RSV can cause coughing and colds. The initial symptoms of bronchiolitis are similar to those of a common cold, but develop into high temperatures above 37.8 ° C, dry persistent cough, feeding difficulties, rapid or noisy breathing in a few days. There is a possibility. Last week there were six cases of norovirus, also known as the “winter vomiting bug,” but it’s unclear if these are adults or children. A stomach bug that causes vomiting and diarrhea and usually heals in about 2 days. The main symptoms are nausea, diarrhea and illness. When children return to school, public health doctors point out simple steps to limit the spread. If you experience norovirus symptoms, stay home and do not return to work or send your child to school or school until 48 hours after the symptoms have subsided. Like Covid-19, hand washing is important to stop the spread, but alcohol gel does not kill norovirus. Soap and water are recommended.

