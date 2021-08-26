Vaccines for children under 12 years old, still months away





Fort myers Doctors in southwestern Florida are treating 19 children with COVID-19, and many parents are now wondering when their young children can be vaccinated. But doctors say it will be much longer for people under the age of 12 to get all kinds of vaccines. For children aged 5 to 11 years, it is difficult to obtain a child with a sample size large enough to perform a suitable trial. Much research and testing needs to be done before anything is approved by both the CDC and the FDA. The younger the child, the higher the hurdle.

Finding the right dose is a delicate balance, as an 8-year-old body responds to a very different vaccine than a 4-year-old body as a child grows very rapidly. For now, experts want to vaccinate the age group of 5-11 years before focusing on young people. “The hope is that by gaining a population of groups over the age of 5, we will have sufficient herd immunity, so that infants to babies under the age of 4 will not be as important as we go. You have to worry, “said Dr. Robert Hawks, director of the Florida Gulf Coast Medical Assistant Program. “That doesn’t mean they may not have the vaccine in the future, but for now the focus is on ages 5-11.” In addition to many parents being reluctant to make their children part of these early studies, another factor is the difference between the children’s body and the adult’s body. This is not a universal scenario. “Children are not considered small adults. Their bodies are set up a little differently. Their immune system reacts differently than adults,” Hawks said. “The test process confirms that it is safe. In addition, the medications we give to children and adults over the age of 12 will differ from the population of 5-11.” January 2022 is a more modest time when infants will be able to take advantage of these options, as doctors believe that vaccines aged 5 to 11 may come as soon as autumn or early winter. It is used as an estimate.

