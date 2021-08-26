Health
Covid: NHS England has an emergency response plan to vaccinate 12 to 15 years old
British people aged 12 to 15 years living in the UK may soon be offered a coronavirus vaccine, and the NHS is currently preparing for the next phase of its deployment.
According to the Telegraph, the NHS has been told to prepare for the possibility of a youth jab deployment from September 6, and the trust must prepare plans by 4 pm on Friday. ..
When asked about the report, Secretary of Education Gavin Williamson said, “The NHS is always planning and always creating all scenarios, and it’s perfectly right to do that.”
But he refused to confirm that the vaccine would be provided to young people, and said the government would instead wait for advice from the Joint Commission on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI).
He also rubbed reports that school students would not need parental consent before being jabbed.
He told ITV News: “Parental consent is always required. If JVCI reaches a decision that a child should be vaccinated, parental consent is always required before they are vaccinated.”
“It’s safe for parents to make that choice as to whether their child can get the vaccine, but it should always be based on parental consent,” he added.
A spokesperson for the agency said:
“Ministers have not yet received further advice from JCVI regarding this cohort. We continue to plan various scenarios to prepare for all contingencies.”
Currently, the vaccine is only available to all people over the age of 16 and to children aged 12 to 15 at risk.
Devi Sridhar, a professor of global public health at the University of Edinburgh, said the vaccine should be given to children aged 12 to 15 years. Delta variant “I’m flying in school.”
She said the vaccine adviser was “very cautious” and warned that “it takes time to wait and see.”
She told the BBC Radio 4 Today program:
“And we should provide the vaccine to teens so they can receive their protection before returning to school.”
Coronavirus: What You Need to Know -How do you solve the problem of needle phobia?
She added: “This is an emergency and there is a very infectious delta. That is, as we know it is just flying out of school.
“But not only here, but even places like Germany, Denmark, New Zealand and Australia suffer from Delta compared to the original virus.”
Scottish Deputy Prime Minister John Swinney said the reopening of the school contributed to the increase in Scottish cases.
In the UK, secondary school students are encouraged to take a test before returning to school in early September.
According to Ministry of Education guidance, UK secondary and college students should be tested twice in the field upon return and a lateral flow test every 3-5 days. Students will then need to test at home twice a week until the end of September, when the policy is reviewed.
The government has launched a campaign to convince parents, junior high school students, and college students to participate in a voluntary asymptomatic Covid-19 test.
The campaign is supported by 18-year-old gold medalist swimmer Matthew Richards and television doctor Dr. Langishin.
Secretary of Education Gavin Williamson said:
Over 500,000 16 and 17 years old took the first dose Covid Jab, NHS England said.
Rejoicing people at Reading and Leeds Festival Vaccinations are also available at the pop-up clinic this weekend.
In Ireland Children between the ages of 12 and 15 have been able to get jabs since August 14th...
In Wales, vaccines are given to all ages 16 and 17, and to clinically vulnerable ages 12 to 15 before the start of the semester.
