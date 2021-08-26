Breakthrough Covid Case: Rare, often mild, but not always

For Moira Smith and her mother, July promised to shine a normal light after months of isolation. They flew from Alaska to Houston to visit their families and celebrate their cousin’s granddaughter’s first birthday. Smith’s mom bought a pink patterned coverall for a gift and took a picture of her baby’s face painted with chocolate.

Smith, 46, knew that his cousin’s family wasn’t vaccinated, but he tried not to stick to it. Both she and her mother received a shot of Pfizer a few months ago. One night in a hotel room, Smith’s mother made an unruly comment to her relatives, “You can remove your mask, but you must promise to get vaccinated.”

The next morning, Smith and his mother went home when they received the call on a transit at Seattle Airport. Their relatives’ babies had a fever and tested positive for Covid-19.

Two days later, Smith woke up with body and sore throats as if he had been “struck by a Mack Trucks” and tested positive for the coronavirus. The following week, a 76-year-old mother with lung cancer sent a text message with a thermometer pictogram indicating that she also had a fever. After that, she arrived at the emergency room with Covid.