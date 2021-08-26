State reports 55 new COVID-19 cases in Hardin County | KIFG

The recent surge in new COVID-19 cases increased with 55 new Hardin County infections reported by the Iowa Public Health Service last week. State Weekly COVID-19 UpdatePosted Wednesday afternoon, it shows an increase in the number of infections and hospitalizations throughout the state as the more contagious delta variants of the virus spread.

Also on Wednesday, the state reported 42 additional deaths in Iowan due to COVID-19, including one in Hardin County. NS Iowa Public Health Service Report These deaths occurred in the four weeks from July 24th to August 22nd. Since August 2020, a total of 45 Hardin County residents have died from COVID-19.

The 55 new cases in Hardin County over the last seven days represent 326 cases per 100,000 population. This is an indicator used by health authorities to measure infection levels.according to Guidelines published by the Centers for Disease Control and PreventionIn places where there have been more than 100 cases per 100,000 population in the last 7 days, face masks should be worn when in public places, regardless of vaccination status.

As of Wednesday, a total of 2,076 Hardin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020. Of these, 1,880 have recovered and 45 locals have been reported dead. It leaves 151 known active cases of this disease in Hardin County. The number of active cases has increased weekly since last month. The number of recent weekly active cases is as follows:

July 28: 25 cases

August 4: 55 cases

August 11: 100 cases

August 18: 112 cases

August 25: 151 cases

The Iowa Public Health Service does not provide detailed information about people who test positive for COVID-19, but the graphs on the Iowa coronavirus website show new cases reported in the last seven days. Of these, it shows the largest share of 26%. – 0 to 17 years old. 23 percent are 18-29 years old.

As of Wednesday, 498 Iowan were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, up from 396 a week ago, and 133 Iowan were admitted to the ICU from 99 a week ago. In a press release issued on Wednesday“Most of the current COVID-19 hospitalizations are among unvaccinated Iowa people,” the Iowa Public Health Service reported. According to the state, 87 percent of hospitalized people are over 40 years old. Children under the age of 18 make up 2 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations. County-specific COVID-19 hospitalization data will be released by the state on Thursday.

Infectious diseases reported in long-term care facilities

The proliferation of COVID-19 cases in Iowa has led to an increase in infections in state care facilities. Two weeks ago, two long-term care facilities were classified as outbreaks of the disease – defined as three or more infections. Eight outbreaks were reported on Wednesday.

Earlier this summer, the Iowa Public Health Service changed the way it reports on the outbreak of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities. Facilities that are outbreaking are no longer listed, only the total number of outbreaks in the state.

This week, Hubbard Care Center administrator Angie Kuda-Bruns confirmed to Times citizens that there was a case of COVID-19 at the facility, but she refused to disclose the number of infections.Iowa State Capitol Dispatch On Thursday, the care center reported seven cases of the disease...

Grand Ji Vanté announced this week using a social media post to identify One COVID-19 case among residents.. The facility quarantines those who test positive and suspends visits to the facility for 14 days.

Authorities urge vaccination

Immunization continued to increase in Hardin County last week, with the county showing growth for the largest seven days since mid-June. Between August 18th and 25th, 124 Hardin County residents were completely inoculated against COVID-19. Of these new doses, 49 received a single dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson) and 75 received a second dose of a double dose vaccine.

In total, 7,835 residents of Hardin County are fully vaccinated. This is 46.4 percent of the county’s total population. An additional 559 people received the first vaccination twice.

Local and state officials continue to promote the vaccine, especially following this week’s announcement that the Pfizer vaccine has received full FDA approval.

“We have many tools we need to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. The most important tool we have is vaccines. This is the prevention of serious illness, hospitalization and death. “It’s very effective,” said Kelly Garcia, interim director of the Iowa Public Health Service this week. “I encourage you to schedule your appointment today for those who have been waiting for a full FDA-approved guarantee.”

Zip code data shows local COVID hotspots

Last Friday, the Hardin County Public Health Service released data showing the number of COVID-19 infections at each zip code in the county. According to the data, which reported numbers up to the morning of Friday, August 20, New Providence’s zip code reported the highest number of new cases per person, for a total of 10 cases per week. Akree’s zip code was the second highest per person, with 13 new cases per week, and Iowa Falls’ zip code recorded 11 new cases per week. Only the Steamboat Lock zip code did not report new cases during the week from August 13th to August 20th.