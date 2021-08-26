Warren County COVID Update





Warren County, NY (NEWS10) – On Thursday, August 26, Warren County Health Service reported a COVID update. What is a COVID Vaccine Passport? Need to get?

Warren County Health Services reported the following COVID statistics reported on Thursday, August 26th. 20 additional COVID cases and 6 additional recovery.

Of the 155 active COVID cases, 144 are associated with mild illness. As of Thursday, 11 people were hospitalized, one more than Wednesday. All are in moderate condition. Eighteen cases were related to the spread of the COVID community. The two involved a nursing home resident who had been dealing with the outbreak for several weeks. Five people were isolated for COVID exposure before the test was positive. Eight cases were associated with fully vaccinated individuals.

Of the 41,846 fully vaccinated Warren County residents, 176 tested positive for COVID. Of the 176 people, 165 died of mild illness, 5 died of moderate illness, 2 died of serious illness, and 4 died of serious illness.

Increased COVID deaths included in NYS update

These cases are categorized by vaccine as follows – 73 Modana, 68 Pfizer, 18 Johnson & Johnson / Janssen, 9 unknown. (Statistics for Thursday, August 26th are not available.) Warren County Health Services continues to see a large number of new COVID cases associated with workplace exposure, home exposure, out-of-state travel, and children under the age of 12. The continued increase in cases is the result of highly infectious “delta” mutants of COVID. Is Ear Pain a New COVID-19 Symptom?

As the delta variant of COVID spreads and the number of vaccinated residents increases, so does the number of “breakthrough” cases of COVID involving vaccinated individuals. As the COVID epidemic continues in the community, Warren County Health Services continues to recommend: Get COVID vaccination as soon as you qualify. Call Health Services at 518-761-6580 or https://bit.ly/36LRv5e About options.

Wearing a mask or face cover in a crowded public place where you do not know the vaccination status of the people around you.

Unvaccinated persons, including children under the age of 12, should wear a mask in all public indoor environments.

Wash your hands as needed to maintain social distance.

People who are experiencing symptoms of illness should not go to work or public places to seek a COVID test as soon as possible.

