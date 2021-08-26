UArizona’s study found a major factor in COVID-19 mortality





Tucson (KVOA) —According to the University of Arizona’s Faculty of Agricultural and Life Sciences, researchers at the University of Arizona have discovered what is behind the serious COVID-19 cases. The experts behind the study said the findings could also provide new ways to reduce COVID-19-related mortality. According to the researchers, blood samples from two COVID-19 patient cohorts were analyzed. They found that certain enzymes could be the key to predicting which patients with severe COVID-19 would eventually die. “We started with nine COVID patients. People who died of mild, severe, and the disease,” said Dr. Floyd Chilton, senior author of the treatise. Chilton, a professor and director of the University’s Precision Nutrition and Wellness Initiative, said two major pathways have changed between patients who died from the virus and those who survived. “The products we saw appeared to come from an enzyme called phospholipase A2 or secretory phospholipase A2,” says Chilton. “This enzyme has a great deal of homology and a great deal of similarity to the active ingredient of rattlesnake venom.” According to Chilton, this enzyme has been around for hundreds of millions of years, but human species use it to correct bacteria and viruses by “shredding” membranes. “It’s a slippery slope,” Chilton said. “When this reaches a very high level in humans, when organs cause problems, they begin to turn over the membranes, and this enzyme looks at those membranes and shreds them. “ according to NS the study, Enzymes enter later in the disease and are involved in multiple organ failure, leading to death. “By coming in, and in many ways, by shredding the membranes around cells and tissues, freeing organs from their misery,” Chilton said. According to Chilton, an inhibitor of this enzyme was developed in the early 2000s and is similar to the treatment you receive in an emergency room if you are bitten by a rattlesnake. Being able to identify the high-risk groups that need it can meet the precision medical approach. Simply put, enzymes can give inhibitors to patients who have the right to die, and perhaps save their lives. “The next thing that needs to happen is a large clinical trial with these inhibitors, focusing on critically ill patients who may die from COVID,” Chilton said. Inhibitors have already been developed and tested, so Chilton said the inhibitors don’t have to be started from scratch, but clinical trials can still take months.

